Ardova Plc, a leading indigenous integrated energy company in Nigeria, has set a new benchmark in the lubricants market with the unveiling of its state-of-the-art lubricant oil blending plant (LOBP).

With a production capacity of 150 million litres per annum and a storage capacity of 14 million litres, the new facility is designed to meet the evolving demands of the Nigerian market while ensuring consistent supply across all product lines.

This announcement was made at the “AP Lubricant Distributors’ Forum” held at the company’s terminal in Lagos, where Ardova also introduced several initiatives aimed at strengthening its partnership with distributors, after a tour of the facility.

Ardova Plc’s Chairman, AbdulWasiu Sowami, shared insights into the decision to build a new blending plant instead of upgrading its existing facility. “Three years ago, we realised that to accomplish our goal of adequately meeting the Nigerian market lubricant demand, we needed to transform our lubricant plant to state of the art Lubricant Blending Oil Plant that will represent our commitment to innovation and excellence and our vision is to lead the lubricants market”.

Sowami concluded his welcome speech by thanking the distributors for their loyalty and patience during the construction period, noting the supply challenges faced by the distributors during the period.

“Our LOBP is equipped to ensure robust inventory management, significantly reducing the risk of stockouts. This facility is future-proof, allowing us to produce more, store more and ensure our distributors have seamless access to our products,” added Moshood Olajide, Managing Director of Ardova Plc.

To reward and empower its distributors, Ardova introduced a reward scheme for top-performing partners, alongside other incentives. The company has also enhanced logistics with a dedicated fleet of lubricant trucks and improved payment systems for seamless transactions. Products now feature unique IDs for tracking and market protection.

Olajide emphasized the company’s commitment to collaboration, saying, “Our distributors are not just partners; they are the backbone of our business. We are working to ensure their profitability through financial and non-financial incentives, marketing support, and consistent product availability.”

With the capacity to produce 20% of Nigeria’s total lubricant demand, Ardova is positioned to drive growth and innovation in the downstream oil and gas sector. “This plant is a testament to our commitment to meet market demands and grow alongside our partners,” said Sowami.

Ardova Plc remains dedicated to delivering excellence as one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies, driving progress in the lubricants market and beyond.