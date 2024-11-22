The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has stated that critical investment in the livestock sector will help eliminate farmer-herder clashes and eradicate hunger in the country.

Tinubu disclosed this on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Nigerian Government and JBS S.A, a meat processing firm in Brazil.

The president also urged the company to recognize the considerable potential in what he described as the $2.5 billion livestock investment opportunities in Nigeria.

He highlighted the country’s large population and encouraged JBS S.A. to leverage its globally recognized expertise in ensuring food security.

“What we are doing right now is that we are solving a problem that afflicted humanity in that part of Africa, clashes between farmers and migrating cows that have caused some life and bloodshed when there is a modern, civilized way to solve those problems and even bring a successful economy out of it.

“We are trying to turn a situation of tragedy, hopelessness into economic opportunity, see through problems and see the opportunity that is involved in it,” Tinubu reportedly said.

What JBS Group is Saying

On his part, Wesley Batista, founder and President of the JBS group, stated that the company is the largest employer of labor in Brazil, with over $79 billion in revenue already in 2024.

Batista described the livestock business as a promising opportunity in Nigeria and Africa, adding that Nigeria could become the center of protein supply for many countries in Africa.

“We are glad to work with Nigeria to work together to develop the livestock industry there. We think it’s a good opportunity for our business in Nigeria and Africa as we believe Nigeria can be the centre of supply of protein to many countries in Africa.

“We look forward to working with you. We are almost in December and this year is almost gone. We hope to be in Nigeria as soon as possible,” Batista said.

What you should know

In June 2024, Nairametrics reported that President Tinubu created a livestock ministry as a separate body from the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate investment in the livestock industry in the country.

According to the President, the new Ministry of Livestock Development is part of efforts to resolve the lingering conflict between farmers and herdsmen across the country.

Tinubu’s announcement comes 10 months after he approved the establishment of a presidential committee to address herders-farmers clashes and bolster the livestock and dairy industries.