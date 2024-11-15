Türkiye has introduced new regulatory changes aimed at addressing labour shortages and attracting foreign talent to key sectors of its economy.

TravelBiz reports that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security announced a series of changes designed to make it easier for foreign workers to contribute to the country’s economy and society.

The new rules also include exemptions for refugees and specific professions, including journalists and athletes, and offer a more flexible process for applying for work permits.

Key changes for foreign workers

According to reports, the new regulations allow foreign workers, refugees, and other qualified individuals to more easily obtain work permits.

The most significant changes include longer work permit exemptions for skilled workers and refugees, as well as new exemptions for journalists and sports professionals.

The Longer work permit exemptions for skilled workers and refugees, allow them to work without needing a permit for a longer period.

3-year work permit exemptions for skilled workers

One of the key highlights of the new regulations is the extension of work permit exemptions for skilled foreign workers.

Reports inform that previously, these exemptions lasted only six months, but now skilled professionals can work in Türkiye for up to three years without needing a work permit.

TravelBiz reports that this change targets foreign workers who contribute to key sectors such as technology, culture, and other industries facing labour shortages.

By offering a longer exemption period, Türkiye hopes to attract skilled talent that can help drive economic growth and innovation.

Exemptions for refugees and temporary protection holders

Another important change is the extension of work permit exemptions for refugees and individuals under temporary protection.

According to TravelBiz, these groups can now work in Türkiye without a permit for designated periods, provided they are registered in the Foreign Application, Evaluation, and Monitoring System.

The Ministry of Interior will oversee the management of these exemptions, determining their duration and specific conditions.

This drives to support refugees and displaced persons by providing them with more opportunities to contribute to Türkiye’s economy.

Special exemptions for journalists and athletes

The new regulations also introduce exemptions for certain professional groups, including journalists and athletes.

Foreign journalists who hold a permanent press card issued by the Presidential Directorate of Communications are now exempt from needing a work permit.

This change is expected to make it easier for international media professionals to work in Türkiye.

Similarly, foreign athletes, coaches, and other sports-related personnel with valid contracts from Turkish sports federations or clubs are now exempt from work permit requirements.

The rule eliminates the need for a special “sports-related visa,” streamlining the process for foreign professionals working in Türkiye’s sports industry.

More flexible application process for foreign nationals

In addition to these exemptions, TravelBiz reports that the new regulations offer a more flexible application process for foreign workers.

Previously, foreign nationals had to apply for work permit exemptions within 30 days of entering Türkiye. Under the new rules, this deadline has been removed, allowing workers to apply for exemptions at any time during their legal stay in the country.

This change is expected to reduce pressures on foreign workers and employers, giving them more time to consider job opportunities without the need to rush through administrative processes.

Benefits of the new regulations

For foreign workers, the reforms are reported to offer several advantages, including simplified application procedures, longer exemption periods, and broader access to work opportunities.

These changes, as reported, are expected to help Türkiye address its labour shortages and boost economic growth by attracting and retaining skilled professionals from around the world.

