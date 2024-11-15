ByteDance-owned TikTok has announced the global release of Symphony Creative Studios, its AI-powered video creation suite to intelligently collaborate with brands and creators throughout their creative journey on TikTok.

This rollout is part of TikTok’s broader strategy to simplify creative processes and enhance the efficiency of brand-tailored content creation for advertisers, agencies, and creators worldwide.

Symphony Assistant, an AI-powered virtual assistant within the Symphony suite, supports brands and creators by streamlining ideation and content development, offering continuous creative insights and suggestions.

“We’re excited to invite brands and creators to explore collaboration with Symphony Assistant, which is now available in the TikTok Creative Center

The latest evolution of creativity and productivity has led us to new paths of innovation,” TikTok announced.

The Assistant is designed to guide users throughout their creative journey on TikTok, drawing on a wealth of platform-specific knowledge to enhance ads and video content. TikTok describes the assistant as a tool that “is designed to spark creativity and be a launchpad for curiosity.”

Key features

Symphony Creative Studios is built with multiple tools that cater to diverse creative needs:

Symphony assistant

An AI-powered assistant that facilitates ideation, script writing, and research, guiding creators through TikTok’s creative best practices. This assistant is also integrated with Adobe Express, allowing Adobe users to access Symphony’s tools within their workflows.

Digital avatars

A feature that enables creators to generate digital avatars, helping brands create a consistent online presence without needing to film new content continuously.

AI-driven video generation

Symphony Creative Studios automates the video creation process, converting text inputs into video drafts. TikTok described it as a tool that “turns text inputs into videos and generates previews that can be edited to finalize content.”

Remixing and translation

Symphony enables creators to remix existing content and translate videos into multiple languages, making it easier for global brands to reach diverse audiences.

TikTok highlighted that users can “input prompts and output responses in English, Spanish, German, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Thai, Japanese, Bahasa Indonesian, and Chinese.”

Top ads analysis

The Top Ads feature within Symphony Assistant provides advertisers with insights by breaking down top-performing ads, analyzing video components, and summarizing successful ad structures. TikTok noted, “When you search for keywords on Top Ads Page, you attain a summary and video-level insights with script analysis.”

Trend analysis

Symphony Assistant also offers real-time trend analysis, allowing advertisers to understand viral content and identify elements that drive engagement. TikTok shared, “Now, when you ask ‘what’s trending,’ you will be able to view concepts trending in the past day, understand why they went viral, and view all related videos and audio.”

Collaboration with Adobe Express

In partnership with Adobe, TikTok has made Symphony Assistant accessible within Adobe Express. This integration offers Adobe users the option to brainstorm and generate TikTok content seamlessly within Adobe’s content creation platform.

“We’re excited to announce that Symphony Assistant is now available within Adobe’s all-in-one content creation app,” TikTok stated.