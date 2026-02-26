The Lagos Coroner’s Court has fixed April 14, 2026, for the commencement of a formal inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, son of celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege.

The inquest will be conducted by the Coroner’s Court sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji adjourned proceedings on Wednesday after an initial session held to outline the framework and scope of the inquiry, Arise News first reported.

What they are saying

Court documents indicate that while arrangements were being made to transfer the child to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States for specialist care, Atlantis Hospital referred him to Euracare for pre-flight diagnostic procedures.

These reportedly included an echocardiogram, brain MRI, lumbar puncture, insertion of a peripherally inserted central catheter, and intravenous sedation using propofol. The child died shortly after the procedures were performed.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Prof. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) announced his appearance for the bereaved family. The Lagos State Government was represented by Adebola Rahman from the office of the Attorney-General, while Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe of Health Ethics and Law Consulting appeared for Atlantis Hospital. Euracare was also represented by counsel.

“The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the Attorney-General has taken this step. It is not only the family of the deceased that is affected,” the magistrate said.

Magistrate Adetunji disclosed that the court received a formal application from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State following a request by the Attorney-General that an inquest be conducted. She noted that the Lagos State Government considers the case one of public interest.

She directed all parties to file and exchange witness statements ahead of the next adjourned date, stressing that the purpose of the inquest is to establish the cause and circumstances of the child’s death. According to her, an autopsy is typically the starting point of coroner proceedings and would provide an independent medical basis for the inquiry.

Pinheiro told the court that the parents maintain their son’s death was unnatural and occurred during medical intervention. He said the family intends to present evidence pointing to gross medical negligence, including alleged overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol, and misdiagnosis.

Backstory

The child, born on March 25, 2024, was referred from Atlantis Pediatric Hospital on January 6, 2026, for preparatory investigations, including an echocardiogram, brain MRI, insertion of a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line), and a lumbar puncture.

He reportedly died in the early hours of January 7, 2026, following complications that arose during and after these procedures.

Dr. Anthea Esege Nwandu, the child’s aunt and a dual board-certified Internal Medicine physician, had publicly disputed Euracare’s statement denying negligence.

She alleged multiple inconsistencies in the hospital’s account, insisting that international standards of care such as continuous oxygen therapy, monitoring, and transfer with resuscitation equipment were not followed.

What you should know

This is not the first time allegations will be leveled against hospitals in Nigeria.

In 2022 ex-BBNaija housemate, Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey, died from injuries sustained in an accident after alleged mismanagement by medical staff of a hospital in Lagos. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission had indicated a high-level interest in the saga, with a view to establishing culpable negligence.

More details were captured via the video evidence of the late star’s last moments, which was recorded and uploaded online by medical staff who were supposed to be attending to him in his critical condition.

Although the event drew widespread attention, and even the Lagos State government waded into the matter to review the actions with a view to ascertaining claims of possible culpability of the medical staff, no legal actions were taken.