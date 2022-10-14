Amid widespread mourning and an outpouring of emotions by Nigerians over the unfortunate death of Big Brother Nigeria star, Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey, who died from injuries sustained in an accident after alleged mismanagement by a medical staff of a hospital in Lagos, the FCCPC has indicated a high-level interest in the saga, with a view to establishing culpable negligence.

The Director General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Mr Babatunde Irukera on Friday reacted to the video evidence of the late star’s last moments, which was recorded and uploaded online by medical staff who were supposed to be attending to him in his critical condition.

According to Irukera, the actions of the medical staff were totally outrageous and contravened standards of medical care, dignity, and confidentiality of patient/doctor relations.

Earlier, the Lagos State government had swiftly waded into the matter to review the actions with a view to ascertaining claims of possible culpability of the medical staff alleged to be complicit in the death of Swavey due to perceived negligence and dereliction of duty.

Reacting via a Twitter post on Friday evening, Irukera said, “Re: videos of Rico Swavey: Outrage on all levels! Without engaging Re:medical standard of care;nagging question is standards for patient confidentiality & dignity both iterated in the PBoR. Recording & disseminating this video can’t find any justification & shld have consequences.

“We at @fccpcnigeria welcome the prompt responsiveness of @LasgoOfficial in commencing an investigation into the filming & dissemination of a video of Rico Swavey in his most vulnerable,& now his closing period. Such reprehensible ethical bankruptcy & violation of rights is wrong.”

Widespread condemnation and outrage from citizens had trailed the actions and insensitivity of the medical staff, who attended to the upcoming star and BBN celebrity in his last moments, before he passed away on the 13th of October 2022, aged 29 years.

