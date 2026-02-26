The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and a new Chief of Staff (CoS) at Government House, Port Harcourt.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzechi, in Port Harcourt on Thursday, February 26, 2026, where it was stated that the appointments are with immediate effect.

Nzechi, in the statement, said Governor Fubara appointed Dagogo Wokoma as the new Secretary to the State Government and Mr Sunny Ewule as his new Chief of Staff.

This appointment appears to be the aftermath of the new peace deal brokered by President Tinubu to resolve the political crisis between Fubara and his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

What he is saying

According to the statement, the newly appointed top government officials would be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Executive Council (Exco) Chamber, Government House, in Port Harcourt.

The statement read, “The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Dr Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff.

“Both appointments are with immediate effect. The new appointees will be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. today, Thursday, February 26, 2026.

“The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.”

More insight

The appointments follow Governor Fubara’s decision on February 12, 2026, to dissolve his cabinet, directing commissioners and special advisers to hand over to permanent secretaries or the most senior officials in their ministries.

The cabinet dissolution led to the removal of Edison Ehie as Chief of Staff and Dr. Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the State Government.

The political changes come amid the aftermath of a peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the crisis between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The dissolution occurred shortly after Wike confirmed reconciliation efforts with Fubara following months of political tension, impeachment threats, and division within the state legislature.

What you should know

In January 2026, the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, citing allegations of gross misconduct.

The move, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, marked a major escalation in the political crisis.

However, following the President’s intervention, the Assembly officially withdrew the impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, easing tensions in the oil-producing state.