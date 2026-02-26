Transnational Corporation Plc has released its 2025 audited results ended December 31, 2025, reporting a profit before tax of N179.50 billion, representing an increase of 31.35% from N136.67 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax rose to N135.91 billion from N94.09 billion in the prior year, reflecting stronger operating performance across its investment portfolio.

The Board has recommended a full-year dividend of N2.00 per share, comprising 40 kobo interim dividend already paid and a proposed final dividend of N1.60 per share.

Key Highlights (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N544.14 billion (Up 33.40% YoY from N407.92 billion)

Gross profit: N274.55 billion (Up 40.32% YoY from N195.67 billion)

Operating profit: N192.88 billion (Up 38.08% YoY from N139.69 billion)

Profit before tax: N179.50 billion (Up 31.35% YoY from N136.67 billion)

Profit after tax: N135.91 billion (Up 44.45% YoY from N94.09 billion)

Earnings per share: 844 kobo (Up 481.38% YoY from 145 kobo)

Total assets: N1.00 trillion (Up 33.37% YoY from N751.56 billion)

Total equity: N353.39 billion (Up 47.04% YoY from N240.19 billion)

Management Commentary

Commenting on the results, the Chairman Tony O. Elumelu stated:

“Our 2025 results are not just strong; they are decisive. They reflect the power of a deliberately diversified portfolio, disciplined execution, and our unwavering belief in Nigeria’s long-term potential.

Across power, hospitality and energy, we are building platforms that deliver both

commercial returns and social impact.

The performance reflects “a deliberately diversified portfolio, disciplined execution, and our unwavering belief in Nigeria’s long-term potential.”

He noted that in power, the Group’s integrated energy strategy translated into measurable capacity growth, with Transcorp Power increasing available capacity to 625MW and TransAfam Power tripling peak generation capacity to 270MW, positioning the business as a structural contributor to Nigeria’s energy security and industrial competitiveness.

President/Group CEO Dr. Owen Omogiafo said crossing the ₦1 trillion total assets milestone is “a defining achievement — a validation of the strength of our platform and the confidence of our investors,” adding that the Group closed the year with strong momentum following 47% growth in shareholders’ funds and sustained profitability.