Google has introduced a comprehensive suite of security features to protect Android users from phone theft and safeguard their data.

These enhancements, which leverage advanced technologies such as AI and biometric authentication, are now available globally on Android 15 and devices running Android 10+ via a Google Play Services update.

The cornerstone of these security updates is Theft Detection Lock, an AI-driven feature designed to secure your device in the event of theft.

This feature uses on-device machine learning to analyze signals, such as suspicious handling, and locks the screen automatically if a theft attempt is detected.

How the features work

Rolling out gradually, Google said this feature will initially cover Android devices used by 90% of active users globally. Users can check their theft protection settings to see if their device is supported.

According to Google, the Offline Device Lock activates when a thief takes the phone offline to bypass remote wiping or tracking.

The device automatically locks the screen during prolonged offline periods, preventing unauthorized access.

Remote Lock allows users to secure their device quickly via any internet-enabled device. Even without Google account credentials, users can lock their phones by visiting Android.com/lock and entering a verified phone number.

This feature integrates with Find My Device, enabling users to locate, secure, or remotely wipe their devices.

Google also emphasizes the importance of regularly backing up data to minimize loss when performing remote wipes.

Enhanced security for preventive measures

Google said sensitive settings like Find My Device now require authentication via PIN, password, or biometrics.

Multiple failed login attempts trigger a device lockdown, thwarting password-guessing attempts.

Factory Reset Protection makes it harder for thieves to reset a stolen device without the original Google account credentials, reducing its resale value significantly.

Google plans to launch an additional feature, Identity Check, later this year. This opt-in tool will require biometric authentication to access critical settings, offering another layer of protection even if a thief compromises the device PIN.

What you should know

Phone theft remains a pressing issue in many regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa, where smartphone adoption is rising rapidly.

According to the GSMA Consumer Survey 2023, 19% of mobile phone users in South Africa experienced theft or loss of their devices within the past year.

Similar trends have been observed in Kenya (61% adoption), Uganda (31%), and Rwanda and Burundi (24-25%), highlighting the urgent need for effective security solutions.

Stolen phones are attractive to criminals for their resale value and sensitive data, which can lead to significant financial and personal consequences for victims.