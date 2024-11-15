The Federal Government has announced plans to complete the digitization of local government headquarters across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) by 2027, aiming to enhance digital accessibility and efficiency in public services.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at a stakeholders’ retreat on the “Project 774 Connectivity” in Abuja, where he outlined the government’s blueprint for the nationwide digital upgrade.

According to him, the project, to be implemented in collaboration with relevant agencies, is set to bring every LGA into the digital sphere by the target year of 2027.

“By 2027, we aim to reach all 774 LGAs with full digital capabilities as mapped out in the project blueprint,” the Minister stated.

Access to digital public infrastructure

The Minister added that the overarching goal is to foster inclusive development and expand access to digital public infrastructure, especially for remote or underserved areas.

He noted that a core aspect of the digitisation project is to provide reliable internet connectivity to local government offices, allowing them to efficiently deliver essential services like healthcare, education, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

Dr. Tijani highlighted the critical role LGAs play in providing foundational services across Nigeria, saying, “LGs are in charge of essential healthcare services, primary education management, social assistance programs, and infrastructure development.”

He said the government intends for the digital upgrade to bring broad benefits, including empowering local businesses, promoting digital skills, and enhancing governance transparency.

“Enhanced connectivity will drive local entrepreneurship, foster innovation, and support governance and accountability in these regions,” Tijani said.

Supporting rural Connectivity and social equity

Also speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Oluyomi Arowosafe, emphasized the importance of providing internet access to underserved and rural areas, noting that such connectivity initiatives are essential for promoting social inclusivity.

“The USPF is focused on granting subsidies to help service providers reach rural areas, which will support improvements in living standards, health, and economic development,” he explained,

He added that these connectivity efforts align with the Federal Government’s strategic priorities, particularly regarding economic growth and inclusiveness, with Project 774 aiming to improve citizen engagement and service delivery at the local government level.

The project has already made headway in some areas. According to Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, some LGAs in Kogi State are already benefiting from digital infrastructure improvements, enhancing the connectivity and operational efficiency of local government councils.