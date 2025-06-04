The Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has been named a member of the Federal Government’s National AI Trust, a body established to accelerate the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, announced on Wednesday that Aig-Imoukhuede has accepted to join the team.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the establishment of the AI Trust in February this year.

According to the Minister, the Trust will consist of 10 AI experts, alongside Tijani himself and the Honourable Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

“I’m pleased to share that Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede has graciously accepted to join our National AI Trust, bringing his wealth of experience and visionary leadership to this next phase of Nigeria’s AI journey,” the Minister announced.

Mandates of the Trust

While other members of the Trust are yet to be disclosed, the Minister had disclosed that the Trust is tasked with mobilizing resources, providing oversight, and guiding the development of AI in Nigeria.

Its mandate includes ensuring that Nigeria’s investments in AI are future-proofed and strategically aligned with the country’s economic goals.

The Trust will play a pivotal role in harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive job creation, attract foreign direct investment, and position Nigeria as a leading voice in the global AI landscape.

Tijani added that the Access Holdings Chairman, through his Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, has been playing a pivotal role in advancing digital transformation in government.

Specifically, he said the Foundation is collaborating with the government on the Nigeria Web Design Standards (NWDS), which he described as a cornerstone in building a more user-friendly, inclusive public service.

Nigeria’s AI drive gaining momentum

The announcement of Aig-Imoukhuede as a key member of the National AI Trust follows Tuesday’s signing of agreement with the Gates Foundation to establish the Nigerian AI Scaling Hub with $7.5 million in funding and expertise from the Foundation.

The AI Scaling Hub initiative is expected to advance the government’s efforts to identify, develop, and scale high-impact AI solutions that address innovation in these key sectors, as well as position Nigeria as an exemplar for emerging technologies in Africa.

“AI is transforming how we address development challenges, unlocking new ways to improve lives and strengthen systems.

“We’re proud to support the Nigeria AI Scaling Hub with the Government of Nigeria and Lagos Business School, investing in local talent and innovation to ensure the benefits of AI reach those who need them most,” said Nigeria Country Director at the Gates Foundation, Uche Amaonwu.

The Nigeria AI Scaling Hub is a multi-stakeholder initiative that will coordinate the scaling of mature AI solutions in the country.

The hub will convene government agencies, private sector tech companies, academia, and development partners to support large-scale implementation of mature AI innovations.