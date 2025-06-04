Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has announced the expansion of the commission’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme primarily focused on awarding foreign postgraduate scholarships, to include universities within Nigeria.

The announcement was made during an interview session for candidates applying for the commission’s foreign postgraduate scholarship, held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Ogbuku revealed that under the expanded scheme, 600 indigent students from the Niger Delta region would be awarded scholarships to pursue postgraduate degrees in Nigerian universities.

“The 600 students will benefit from the expanded scheme, compared to the 200 who currently receive foreign scholarships,” Ogbuku said.

Rigorous screening process

Dr. George Uzonwanne, Director of Education, Health, and Social Services at NDDC, detailed the stringent procedures employed to maintain integrity in the selection process.

According to him, over 30,000 applicants registered for the scholarships, but only about 6,000 candidates passed the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

“From this number, 2,500 applicants scored 70 per cent or higher, enabling them to proceed to the oral interview stage, which will determine the final beneficiaries of the foreign postgraduate scholarships,” Uzonwanne explained.

He stressed the transparency of the process by noting that candidates receive their test scores immediately after completing the CBT, ensuring fairness throughout the evaluation.

Ogbuku assured that the selection of scholarship recipients for the local awards would be conducted with full transparency, ensuring that only qualified candidates are chosen.

He also praised past beneficiaries of the foreign scholarship programme, noting their strong academic performance abroad.

What you should know

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholarship programme was established to provide educational opportunities to indigent students from the Niger Delta region to support human capital development and empower the youths through higher education.

Since its inception, the programme has primarily focused on awarding foreign postgraduate scholarships, allowing selected candidates to study at international institutions.

In December 2023, the NDDC awarded 189 scholarships to successful candidates for postgraduate studies abroad, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to human capital development in the region.

Alongside its educational initiatives, the NDDC has recently announced a N30 billion fund aimed at fostering young entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta region. According to a statement released by the commission, these funds will be channeled through the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines, and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) to support the growth and development of young entrepreneurs in the region.