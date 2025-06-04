Northern Nigerian Flour Mills Plc has announced a final dividend of 25 kobo for every share of 50 kobo, payable to qualified members.

The announcement was made in a corporate action notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange and signed by the company secretary, Ogwuche Theophilus.

According to the disclosure, the dividend is for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s Register of Members as of the close of business on September 17, 2025.

The disclosure stated that the payment date would be 26th September 2025, and that the dividend would be paid electronically to shareholders.

Citing e-dividend registration as a requirement, the company disclosed that dividend payments will be made directly into the bank accounts of shareholders who have completed the process.

What to know:

The final dividend of 25 kobo amounts to a total payout of N44.5 million.

Based on a share price of N138.90, the dividend yield stands at 0.18%.

The dividend also represents a payout ratio of 2.5% for the period.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.19x, well below the industry average of 49.97x.

Performance:

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its audited annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N2.8 billion.

This represents a 25.16% increase from the N2.3 billion recorded in the previous year, driven primarily by strong revenue growth.

Revenue rose sharply to N35.3 billion, a 36.38% increase compared to N25.9 billion in 2024.

Wheat products were the top revenue contributor, generating N19.8 billion.

Maize products followed with N10.2 billion, while sorghum accounted for N3.03 billion.

The remaining revenue came from other product lines.

On the balance sheet, total assets surged to N30.5 billion—up 70.43% year-on-year.

Retained earnings also saw strong growth, rising 56.63% to N4.4 billion.