The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), has raised concerns over the increasing trend of residents and occupants living in buildings that are still under construction.

This issue was raised by the Director of Monitoring and Compliance of LASPPPA, Olarinde Iyiola, who expressed this concern recently during the Authority’s routine weekly enforcement exercise carried out by officials of the Monitoring and Compliance Unit.

During the enforcement exercise, Iyiola noted that the Monitoring and Compliance officers of LASPPPA encountered resistance from some property occupants who attempted to prevent their buildings from being sealed, claiming they currently reside on-site.

He observed that most of these properties were not only under construction but also lacked the necessary permits and approvals required for lawful habitation.

Risks associated with occupying unfinished buildings

Iyiola emphasized the grave dangers of residing in unfinished structures to include falling debris, unstable scaffolding, and exposed electrical wiring, among others.

He warned, “Living in a building under construction exposes individuals to serious safety risks, including falling debris, unstable scaffolding, exposed electrical wiring, and the potential for slips, trips, and falls.’’

According to him, such environments are particularly hazardous to children who may unknowingly interact with dangerous tools or unsecured materials.

He added that early occupancy also undermines the structural integrity and timeline of the construction process, leading to delays and increased project costs.

Iyiola advised prospective tenants to prioritise safety by renting only completed and certified buildings.

He further urged developers and property owners to ensure that their buildings are fully completed and inspected before opening them to be occupied.

He stated, “This behaviour not only endangers lives but also contravenes the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law. Any attempt to occupy or rent out uncompleted structures is a violation that will be met with appropriate legal sanctions.’’

He reiterated LASPPPA’s commitment to enforcing compliance across the state in a bid to promote orderly development, enhance safety, and maintain the integrity of the built environment.

The Authority also called on community leaders, estate developers, and landlords to support government efforts by discouraging illegal occupation and encouraging compliance with all physical planning and building regulations.

What you should know

In a related development, the Lagos State Government had, some years ago, banned occupation of abandoned buildings and properties under construction, in a move to tackle insecurity, adding that it clearly understands the danger posed by the likely spread of the “ugly situation” in Nigeria.

The government highlighted how social miscreants continued to convert abandoned buildings and project sites to their bases, from where they attack residents.

It urged owners and developers of uncompleted or existing buildings to always ensure their properties were in proper environmental conditions.