Nestlé Nigeria has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Community Scholarship program, aimed at supporting high-achieving students in local communities.

The scholarship is designed to assist senior secondary and tertiary students who are pursuing studies in Science and Technology.

According to Nestlé, the scholarship program, launched in 2020, continues to provide financial assistance to students from host communities. The support helps cover essential costs such as tuition, accommodation, uniforms, books, and other educational expenses.

Nestlé, as reported, aims to ensure that these students have the resources necessary to complete their education.

Reports note that the scholarship for 2025 will benefit 90 students, with grants totalling N18 million. The application portal is now open and will remain available until December 8th, 2024.

Supporting the next generation

The Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, highlighted the company’s commitment to creating shared value.

“At a time when economic challenges place added strain on families, we are proud to offer meaningful financial support that eases this burden. By investing in education, we empower students while contributing to the development of our communities,” she said

Celebrating past achievements

According to reports, the announcement of the 2025 scholarship program follows the award ceremony for the 2023/2024 recipients, held recently. During the event, 65 students from communities such as Abaji, Agbara, and Sagamu received scholarships to further their education.

How to apply for the Nestlé Community Scholarship 2025

Scholarship Region informs that students interested in applying for the 2025 Nestlé Community Scholarship can visit the application portal, which is now live. Eligibility requirements include:

Tertiary Students: Must be in their 100-level at accredited universities or polytechnics, studying Science and Technical courses.

Applicants must have obtained 5 credits in WASSCE or NECO SSCE in one sitting, including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with a UTME score of at least 200.

For senior secondary students, the scholarship is available to SS1 students studying Science and Technical courses in select schools in Sagamu, including Owode High School and Remo Secondary School.

Eligible students must have obtained 5 credits in the BECE exams, including Mathematics, English, and Basic Science.

The scholarship covers full tuition, accommodation, living expenses, and study materials. Interested students can apply directly on the Nestlé Nigeria website.

Application process

The application process for the 2025 Nestlé Community Scholarship is as stated:

Visit the application portal.

Fill in all required personal and academic details.

Submit the application.

Await further instructions, including potential shortlisting for a screening exam or interview.

Apply through this link.