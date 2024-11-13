RMB Nigeria Issuance SPV PLC (the “Issuer”), a funding vehicle incorporated to support RMB Nigeria (the “Bank”) in raising financing from the public debt capital markets, achieved a significant milestone with the successful registration of its ₦40 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Programme (the “Programme”).

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited (“Stanbic IBTC Capital”) acted as Lead Issuing House while RMB Nigeria acted as Joint Issuing House on the Programme.

The establishment of the Programme will support the asset growth and liability management objectives of RMB Nigeria by enabling the issuance of debt instruments and structured notes.

Speaking on the Programme registration, Bayo Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer, RMB Nigeria commented:

“This Programme provides us the opportunity to access liquidity from the Nigerian debt capital markets to support our strategic and financing objectives. We remain committed to effectively partnering with our clients, and with this enhanced capacity to raise long term funding, we are in a stronger position to support our clients with their long-term loan needs. We believe in the Nigeria growth story and the establishment of this Programme presents a unique opportunity for investors to join us on this journey by participating in the issuances. We are also thankful for the support of Stanbic IBTC Capital and all our advisers who partnered us through this process.”

Also speaking on the Programme registration, Oyinda Akinyemi, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Capital, said:

“This initiative by RMB Nigeria is yet another noteworthy example set by the Bank in relation to global best practice in treasury management and innovation, to cope with evolving market conditions. Stanbic IBTC Capital has been at the forefront of advising our clients on staying ahead of changing market trends, and we are pleased on this occasion to have been of assistance in shaping RMB’s funding strategy. We thank RMB Nigeria for trusting Stanbic IBTC Capital and the other professional parties in seeing the Programme registration to a successful completion.”

About RMB Nigeria Limited:

RMB Nigeria Limited, a member of the FirstRand Group, is a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank, offering its clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions. For more information, visit www.rmb.com.ng.