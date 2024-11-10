Kano State, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the World Bank have formed a partnership to tackle the severe environmental challenges posed by gully erosion in the Gayawa area of Ungoggo Local Government Area.

The collaboration is under the Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project, which aims to mitigate the devastating impact of land degradation, improve livelihoods, and enhance the resilience of communities affected by environmental risks.

During a visit to the Gayawa Gully Erosion site, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed that the project would require billions of naira to implement and would be carried out in partnership with the Federal Government and the World Bank

He highlighted the urgency of the intervention stating the erosion has affected the communities of Bulbula-Gayawa, Nasarawa, and Fagge Local Government Areas for decades, has caused extensive loss of farmlands, disruption of daily life, and posed serious threats to the safety of residents.

“The destructive effects of the gully erosion have not only claimed lives but have inflicted untold hardship from the tragic loss of farmlands to the dangers faced by the children as they travel to school.

The site has regrettably become a place where criminal activities flourished, and the loss of children due to flooding during the rainy season is heartbreaking,” he stated.

Improvement of agricultural productivity

In addition to the gully erosion control, the state government has been working on land restoration projects aimed at combating desertification and improving agricultural productivity.

Governor Yusuf highlighted the ongoing restoration of over 21,261 hectares of degraded land, as well as efforts to halt illegal sand mining activities, which are exacerbating land degradation.

“Beyond controlling erosion, we are implementing community support programmes to revive livelihoods and rebuild what has been lost. Our livelihood support includes agricultural inputs and skill-building initiatives that will empower families and foster productivity in a secure and peaceful environment,” Governor Yusuf said.

The state has also launched skill-building initiatives and agricultural input programs to empower residents and foster sustainable development.

The Village Head of Zango, Malam Hamza Jibrin Nuhu, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s visit, noting that this was the first time a sitting governor had addressed the gully erosion issue in the area.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Borno State received N816.34 million from the Ecological Fund between January and June 2024, according to data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), as published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This fund is designed to address environmental challenges and natural disasters across Nigeria.

Despite this significant allocation, Borno State’s budget for erosion and flood control remains largely underutilized.

For example, the revised 2024 budget earmarked N1.653 billion for flood control, yet only 1.2% of this amount has been spent, raising concerns about the state’s readiness to address these recurring environmental challenges.

In 2023, Borno State allocated N1.042 billion for flood and erosion control, but none of these funds were disbursed or spent throughout the year. This highlights a troubling trend of underutilizing funds designated for vital infrastructure projects.