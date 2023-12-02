The Kano state government has allocated a sum of N69 million for the procurement of rapid test kits in a bid to curb the transmission of HIV/AIDS in the state.

Dr Labaran Yusuf, the Commissioner for Health, revealed this during a press conference commemorating the 2023 World AIDS Day in Kano.

Yusuf explained that these test kits would be distributed to 590 health facilities to address the persistent issue of stock shortages. The move is part of a broader initiative to ensure universal access to testing equipment, aligning to have 95% of the population aware of their HIV status by 2025.

The Commissioner emphasised the Ministry and the state Agency for the Control of AIDS would intensify efforts to deliver comprehensive HIV services, fostering collaboration with communities and civil society groups.

A significant portion of the allocated funds, N5.9 million, was earmarked for the procurement of third-line medicines. This investment aims to enhance care and treatment for individuals living with HIV.

What He Said

Marking World AIDS Day, Yusuf expressed solidarity with the global community, acknowledging the 38 million people worldwide, including two million in Nigeria, living with HIV.

“On World AIDS Day, we stand in solidarity with 38 million people worldwide, two million in Nigeria who are living with HIV and those who lost their lives to AIDS.”

Yusuf reiterated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to empowering communities in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He disclosed that, with the support of the USAID – LHSS project, over 600 people living with HIV were enrolled under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

What you should know

Providing statistics, Yusuf mentioned that 4,728 out of 138,430 individuals tested positive for HIV from January to date. Notably, 46,732 positive individuals have been placed on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) in the state.

Acknowledging a milestone achievement, Yusuf revealed that, for the first time, the state attained its three per cent HIV budget target, with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf submitting N2 billion to the state assembly.

In conclusion, Yusuf urged communities to champion the campaign against stigma and discrimination, emphasizing the importance of universal access to treatment, care, and support services.