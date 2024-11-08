The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the issues of data depletion and billing continue to top telecom consumer complaints in Nigeria because of the complexity of the telcos tariffs and billing system.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, stated this at the 93rd edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP), on Thursday in Abuja.

To address this challenge, he said the Commission is working on simplifying the process of tracking data usage for customers.

Maida said that earlier this year, NCC analysed consumer complaints, revealing data depletion and billing issues as top concerns.

Directive to telecom operators

According to him, as part of moves to address these concerns, the NCC directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to conduct audits of their billing systems, which reported no major issues.

“However, perceptions persist due to two main factors: the impact of high-resolution devices and improved technologies on data use, and the complexity of operator tariffs,” he said.

On the issue of tariff complexity, he said that the commission issued a Guidance on Tariff Simplification, requiring operators to provide clear, accessible information on data plans and pricing.

“This transparency will empower consumers to make better-informed decisions about their data usage and billing.

“In the coming months, operators will implement this guidance, presenting consumers with tables detailing their tariff plans, billing rates on each plan, and all terms and conditions related to the tariff plans,” he said.

Consumer satisfaction

Maida said that the goal of simplifying the process was for the consumer to be consistently satisfied with telecom services.

He noted that the NCC’s data analysis over the past months has shown that quality service delivery is not solely the responsibility of MNOs; it requires collaboration across the value chain.

According to him, this requires collaboration with key stakeholders like Tower Companies (TowerCos), which provide power and shared infrastructure, as well as those providing essential backhaul services, whether by fibre, microwave or even satellite.

He said that connecting base stations to the core networks of MNOs all played crucial roles in ensuring high-quality telecom services.

“In recognition of this, the commission has revised its guidelines to include provisions that hold each player in the value chain accountable for quality service,” he said.

Benefits of tariff simplification

Speaking at the forum, the President, Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adabayo, said that tariff simplification would benefit consumers by offering more straightforward and transparent data plans that were easier to compare and understand.

“With simplified tariffs, consumers can make more informed choices about which data packages that suit their needs.

“Many consumers have expressed concern about the rapid rate at which their data is consumed.

“Our findings reveal that data depletion is often driven by the active use and activities of smart devices, many of which run in the background without the consumer’s knowledge,” he said.

Adabayo gave assurance of the commitment of the industry players to transparency by empowering the consumers.

What you should know

The NCC in July this year issued guidance for the telecom operators mandating them to provide adequate information to the subscribers on how they are being charged for each call and data consumed.

The directive is contained in a document released by the regulator titled ‘Guidance for the Simplification of Tariffs’.

The guidance came amid increasing complaints by telecom subscribers about data depletion and airtime being exhausted faster than expected.

The Commission in the document, highlighted that full disclosure of all tariff components and conditions is mandatory and asked telcos to ensure that all marketing and promotional materials are clear and comprehensible.

In the guidance that took effect on July 29, 2024, the NCC said all operators must make every detail of their tariffs available.