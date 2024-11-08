In a world where many children face the harsh reality of choosing between hunger and education, Mastercard, in collaboration with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI), has stepped up to address these intertwined challenges.

In a significant effort to link everyday payments to meaningful social impact, Mastercard teamed up with the LFBI to provide over 300,000 meals to school children in underserved communities across Nigeria, as well as in Kenya in collaboration with Food for Education Foundation (Food4Education), ensuring not only food security but also a path toward a brighter future for the next generation.

The initiative stems from Mastercard’s unique cause marketing campaign, launched in February 2024 in collaboration with Glovo, a multi-category app that connects consumers with restaurants, pharmacies, groceries and retail stores.

For every transaction made with a Mastercard branded card on the Glovo app in Nigeria and Kenya, a meal was donated to a child in need. This simple, yet impactful model transformed everyday transactions for groceries into a practical solution for hunger, while also addressing educational challenges.

Hunger and Education: An Unlikely Pair

The link between nutrition and academic achievement is undeniable. For many children in low-income areas, hunger is a persistent challenge that affects their ability to focus, engage, and perform in school. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), children who are malnourished are 19% less likely to be able to read a simple sentence by the age of eight and 12% less likely to be able to write a simple sentence than healthy children.

Additionally, children who receive adequate nutrition are 33% more likely to escape poverty as adults, underscoring the economic impact of inadequate nourishment during childhood.

With this collaboration, Mastercard is addressing these critical issues head-on. By providing nutritious meals, the initiative aims to improve school attendance, concentration, and overall performance for children in underserved areas. This not only helps in their immediate development but also sets the stage for long-term success.

Mastercard’s Commitment to Social Good

“At Mastercard, ‘doing well by doing good’ is a core principle that guides our efforts,” explains Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard. “Through our collaboration with Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Glovo, we are tackling one of the most pressing issues facing underserved communities—child hunger. This initiative enables students to focus on their education without the distraction of an empty stomach, empowering the next generation to realize their full potential.”

Femi-Lawal’s words echo Mastercard’s broader vision of driving positive social impact through strategic collaborations. By aligning with local organizations such as LFBI and Glovo, Mastercard is creating an ecosystem of support that empowers communities from within.

“At Glovo, we believe in the power of collaborations to drive meaningful change. Working with Mastercard on this initiative allowed us to extend our impact beyond convenience and into communities in need, ensuring that every meal delivered brought hope to a child’s future,” said Diego Nouet, General Manager for Glovo Sub-Saharan Africa.

A Lifeline for Students in Nigeria

For the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, this collaboration represents a significant opportunity to scale their operations and reach even more children. “For many of the children we serve, a reliable meal can be the difference between attending school or staying home,” says Michael Sunbola, Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Food Bank Initiative. “This collaboration with Mastercard helps us expand our reach, ensuring that more children are nourished and ready to learn. We are proud to work alongside Mastercard to build a foundation for these childrens’ future success.”

The LFBI is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger, reducing food waste, and addressing malnutrition in Lagos State, Nigeria. Established in 2015, LFBI focuses on providing nutritious food to vulnerable groups, including infants, school children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, seniors, and those with diet-related diseases.

From Transactions to Transformation

The power of this initiative lies not just in the meals provided, but in the ripple effects it creates within communities. School meals have been shown to increase enrolment rates by as much as 9% and attendance by up to 8%, according to WFP. Moreover, children who receive adequate nutrition are more likely to continue their education and eventually contribute to their communities as adults.

Mastercard cardholders also play a key role in driving this transformation. With every transaction on the Glovo app, users actively contributed to this cause, turning everyday purchases into opportunities to change lives. This seamless integration of social good into the consumer experience allows individuals to be part of the solution, making a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of children.

A Holistic Approach to Community Support

Beyond financial contributions, Mastercard employees are also directly involved in the initiative. By volunteering their time to help serve meals, they are amplifying the impact and fostering a deeper connection with the communities they are helping. This holistic approach to sustainability is at the heart of Mastercard’s long-term vision, ensuring that its efforts leave a lasting footprint not only in terms of financial support but also through meaningful human connection.

“Corporate responsibility is more than just writing checks,” says Femi-Lawal. “It’s about being there on the ground, understanding the challenges, and working hand-in-hand with the communities we serve to drive sustainable change.”

Building a Future Together

This initiative goes beyond addressing immediate needs—it lays the groundwork for future progress. “By providing meals, we are not just alleviating hunger—we are fostering environments where education can thrive, and children can grow to their full potential,” Femi-Lawal added.

“In every transaction lies the power to change lives. Mastercard’s initiative with Glovo and LFBI transforms everyday payments into meals for children, bridging the gap between hunger and education, and paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future for Nigeria’s next generation,” said Oluwafemi Ebenezer, Principal, Debby and Frank Schools.

As Nigeria continues to battle food insecurity—which currently affects over 100 million people (WFP, 2024), initiatives like these are a crucial lifeline for the country’s future. By investing in the education and nourishment of children, Mastercard through collaborations such as these, is helping to create a more equitable and prosperous society.

In a world where small actions can create large-scale impact, this initiative is a shining example of how business and philanthropy can come together to solve pressing societal issues. Through collaboration and commitment, Mastercard and Glovo are not only feeding children but also feeding the potential for a brighter tomorrow.