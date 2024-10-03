Mastercard, Access Bank, and other key players in Nigeria’s financial and technology sectors emerged as big winners at the Nairametrics MSME Finance Awards 2024, an event that celebrated outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Nairametrics had reported that MSMEs contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP and job creation, with approximately 48% of GDP and 80% of total employment attributed to this sector, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Despite the loss of over three million businesses in recent years, the contribution of MSMEs to employment rose by 3.5%. Institutions that support the activities of these businesses deserve recognition for their impact on economic development.

The awards, split into 18 categories, highlight the efforts of financial service providers, banks, and fintech firms that offer tailored solutions to MSMEs.

The annual awards, hosted in collaboration with The Economic Forum Series (EFS), honoured financial institutions and organisations for their innovative solutions and commitment to addressing the unique needs of MSMEs.

Finalists were chosen through a rigorous selection process led by Nairalytics, the research and analytics division of Nairametrics, alongside the Editorial Advisory Board of Economic Forum Media Limited.

Below is the complete list of winners across all categories:

Best MSME Agri Finance

Winner: Fidelity Bank

FCMB

Unity Bank

Best MSME Trade Finance

Winner: Zenith Bank

United Bank of Africa

Eco Bank

Best in MSME Health Insurance

Winner: AXA Mansard

Leadway Assurance

Heirs Insurance

Best MSME Insurance Company of the Year

Winner: Heirs Insurance

AXA Mansard

AIICO

Best in MSME Partnership and Collaboration (CSR Initiative)

IEI

Sterling Bank

Moniepoint

Best in Payment Security, Data Protection & Fraud Prevention

Winner: eTranzact

Remita

Paystack

Best in MSME Non-Interest Banking

Winner: JAIZ Bank

Alternate Bank

Lotus Bank

Best in MSME Finance for Women & Youth Entrepreneurship

Winner: Access Bank

Wema Bank

FCMB

Best in MSME Financial Inclusion (Non-Interest Banking)

Winner: Alternate Bank

JAIZ Bank

Lotus Bank

Best in MSME Financial Inclusion (DFI)

Winner: BoI-ITC (BoI Investment & Trust Company Ltd)

DBN

Nigerian-Export-Import Bank (NEXIM)

Best in MSME Financial Inclusion (Micro Finance Bank)

Winner: Moniepoint

LAPO MFB

VFD

Best in MSME Financial Inclusion (FinTech Card)

Winner: MasterCard

Visa

Verve

Best in MSME Financial Inclusion (Bank)

Winner: Access Bank

Nominees: Sterling Bank, FCMB

Best in MSME Lending

Winner: Polaris Bank

Wema Bank

Sterling Bank

Best MSME Payment/Remittance Platform

Winner: Hydrogen Payment

Palmpay

Opay

MSME Payment Service Bank (PSB) of the Year

Winner: Airtel Smartcash

MOMO PSB

9PSB

MSME FinTech Platform of the Year

Winner: MasterCard

Flutterwaves

Interswitch

MSME Microfinance Bank of the Year

Winner: VFD

LAPO MFB

Moniepoint

MSME Bank of the Year

Sterling Bank (Winner)

Access Bank

Wema Bank