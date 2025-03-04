Lagos came alive as a hub of athletic excellence, unity, and progress during the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Coming one year after the passing of the late Herbert Wigwe, a visionary former Group Chief Executive Officer whose influence reshaped Nigerian sports, the event served as a powerful reminder that every mile run is both a cherished memory and a stride toward a brighter future.

The marathon proved to be a powerful showcase of talent and determination. In the men’s elite race, Kenyan Edwin Kibet stole the show by finishing at 2:14:19.73, followed closely by Kypgon Nehemiah in 2:16:37.47 and Bernard Sang in 2:17:17.13.

The women’s race celebrated Ethiopian excellence, with Guta Meseret Hirpa leading the way at 2:37:04, and her compatriot Aleminesh Herpha finishing second at 2:38:01. Kenyan runner Jerono Peris completed the women’s podium with an identical time of 2:38:01. On the home front, Nigerian standout Nyango Gyang Boyi emerged victorious in the local category with a time of 2:25:41, highlighting the depth of indigenous talent.

This year’s marathon, themed “Miles to Memories,” underscored the event’s dual role in honoring past achievements while paving the way for future triumphs. The race isn’t merely about competing, it’s about creating lasting memories that unite communities and drive collective progress.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu captured the spirit of the day, stating, “I have also taken part in my own 6km race and must commend the level of organisation, . I must say, the turnout has been impressive. I was told that over 25,000 people started the race this morning, but we don’t know how many completed it. What we are looking at is how to make the race much more a global brand for the 11th edition. We have done it with Access Bank and Lagos State for the last 10 years, it is now time to make it bigger and that is what we are looking forward to: making it a federal appeal. We have the federal government’s backing and we hope that Access Bank will also allow more sponsors to come in because it will get bigger next year.

“Sports is a frontline in revenue generation; it brings about tourism, funding, and an improved economy. Just imagine the number of people present today. It is a way of boosting the economy. Sports has its place in the global market, and we need to take it seriously,” he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, emphasised, “Ten years ago, we embarked on this journey with a simple goal: to create a marathon that would unite people from all walks of life, celebrate the energy of Lagos, and highlight the incredible potential of our continent. Today, as we look back on a decade of memories, we see nearly a million runners who have pounded the Lagos asphalt, millions of spectators who have cheered them on, and countless stories of resilience, triumph, and connection.”

Okoli added, “This race is a perfect metaphor for the vision we hold at Access Bank: to become the world’s most respected African bank. Just as this marathon has grown from a humble beginning to become Africa’s most prestigious road race, our commitment at Access Bank is to build a platform that empowers dreams, connects communities, and showcases Africa’s excellence on the global stage.”

Adding his voice to the collective vision, Shehu Dikko, DG of the National Sports Commission, remarked, “This marathon is more than just a race, it is a journey where every mile becomes a memory. It unites our nation, inspires our youth, and propels us toward a future of greater unity and progress. Events like this remind us that investing in sports is investing in our nation’s future.”

Herbert Wigwe’s vision continues to resonate through every aspect of the marathon. His relentless drive for community development and his belief in the transformative power of sport have paved the way for initiatives that not only enrich lives and create jobs but also foster national pride and unity. The marathon stands as a testament to his enduring influence, turning challenges into triumphs and distances into memorable milestones.

With thousands of participants and an enthusiastic crowd, the event bolstered local businesses, from hospitality to retail, and reinforced Lagos’s status as a premier global sporting destination. The influx of visitors spurred discussions on nurturing grassroots sports, an initiative essential for developing young talent and securing the nation’s future.

In essence, the 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon was a celebration of life, resilience, and the power of sports to bring people together. It demonstrated that every step taken is not just about breaking a finish line but about forging memories that last a lifetime. As plans are already underway for an even grander 11th edition, the collective commitment from the federal and state governments, alongside key sponsors like Access Bank, signals that this event will continue to be a cornerstone of Lagos’s cultural and sporting identity.

In Lagos, every mile is a memory, and every memory is a building block for a more united and progressive tomorrow.