Land Republic, one of Africa’s fastest growing real estate investment and development company, has been honored as one of the Top 100 Emerging Global Businesses at the prestigious UK House of Lords.

The recognition, presented by the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre (LWB), celebrates companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, resilience, and industry innovation on a global scale.

The event, held at the Palace of Westminster, London, brought together world-class business leaders, investors, and policymakers to recognize organizations that are shaping the future of industries.

“Being named among the global top emerging businesses validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in real estate,” said Victor Adegbile, CEO of Land Republic. “We are committed to revolutionizing property investment through technology, data-driven strategies, and sustainable solutions that empower individuals and communities.”

Land Republic was honored alongside global brands such as Calendly, Belgraves of London, Caveman, Thrive Agric, and several other trailblazing businesses that are shaping the future of their industries.

Representing Land Republic at the event, Oladepo Precious Timilehin, expressed her excitement about the recognition, stating:

“This award is not just a win for Land Republic, but a win for the entire real estate industry in Africa. It highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence, customer-centric innovation, and sustainability. We are proud to stand among global leaders who are shaping the future, and we will continue pushing boundaries to create lasting impact.”

Adding to the excitement, Ayodeji Ajuwon, COO/CTO of Land Republic, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and technology-driven real estate solutions:

“At Land Republic, we believe that real estate should be more than just land transactions—it should be an experience powered by technology, data, and innovation. This global recognition reaffirms our mission to build smarter, more efficient, and accessible real estate solutions for all. We are honored to be part of this prestigious list and look forward to driving even greater impact in the industry.”

The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre (LWB) is an internationally recognized organization that champions cross-border partnerships, leadership training, and investment promotions. The Top 100 Emerging Global Businesses list acknowledges companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and industry impact in the global market.

Land Republic joins a distinguished list of global brands setting new benchmarks in real estate and investment. The company continues to pioneer smart real estate solutions, making property ownership more accessible and profitable.