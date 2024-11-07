The West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has unveiled plans to develop a 5G Implementation Roadmap for all countries in the sub-region to boost digital transformation.

According to a statement from the Assembly, this was the crux of the Assembly’s Working Group on Infrastructure Development inaugural meeting recently hosted by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia, with the theme, “Enhancing Digital Transformation in West Africa: Strengthening Connectivity, Security, and Access.”

WATRA said the Roadmap will be a comprehensive document designed to guide member states through the complexities of the 5G rollout.

While Nigeria launched its first 5G network in 2022 with MTN, and Airtel in 2023, the penetration is still low, standing at 2.19% as of September 2024, per data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Meanwhile, Ghana, just launched its first 5G network this month, while many other West African countries are still warming up to deploy the technology.

5G case studies

To develop the Roadmap, WATRA said case studies from various countries were shared at the meeting to get valuable insights into licensing, quality of service, and overcoming challenges.

Among the key outcomes of the meeting was the adoption of a work plan for the group’s flagship project on 5G infrastructure development.

According to the statement, delegates examined the progress of 5G deployment across WATRA member states, focusing on licensing processes, spectrum costs, and the challenges encountered in the rollout.

They also stressed the importance of understanding the status of 4G adoption as a prerequisite for broader 5G implementation, aiming for a smooth and efficient transition to next-generation connectivity.

Speaking on the outcome of the Working Group meeting, the Executive Secretary of WATRA, Engr. Aliyu Aboki, hailed the meeting as a critical moment in WATRA’s journey, marking a renewed era of collaboration and active participation among member states.

“This meeting underscores our shared commitment to advancing telecommunications and achieving the strategic pillars of our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan,” Engr. Aboki noted.

He also reiterated WATRA’s dedication to delivering on its mandate and fostering integration across the region.

What you should know

WATRA was established in 2002 as a result of the need for a common platform for the telecommunications and ICT regulators in the West African region to exchange information, share best practices, and coordinate their actions.

The organization plays an important role in harmonizing the regulatory framework and policies for telecommunications and ICT in the region.

WATRA develops and implements the West African Common Regulatory Framework for Telecommunications and ICT, which provides guidelines and principles for the regulation of the sector in the region.

WATRA also coordinates and harmonizes the national policies and regulations of the member states to ensure consistency and compatibility in the region.