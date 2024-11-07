By Omotosho Caroline, Managing Director of Johnvents Industries Limited

With the revised December 2025 deadline for compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR), Nigeria stands at a critical crossroad.

This regulation, designed to curb deforestation and protect biodiversity, presents both challenges and opportunities for Nigeria’s cocoa industry.

While the extension grants more time, it also accentuates the urgency for Nigeria to take decisive action to meet these standards, secure its market access, and ensure a sustainable future for millions of smallholder farmers who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The recent formation of the National Task Force (NTF) on EUDR compliance led by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, is a promising first step. The NTF has a daunting mandate: coordinate stakeholders, develop a traceability system, and engage with the EU on adjusting the compliance timeline. But to make meaningful progress, Nigeria will need to go beyond establishing a task force.

This effort will require a collaborative approach involving the government, private sector, and civil society to fully meet the EUDR’s stringent requirements.

A significant portion of Nigeria’s cocoa industry relies on smallholder farmers who often lack the resources, technology, and knowledge required to adopt sustainable farming practices. Transitioning to regenerative agriculture—which can improve yields, protect forests, and increase resilience to climate change—requires training, financial support, and access to resources. If we don’t act swiftly to empower these farmers, they may be left behind, potentially losing access to the EU market and endangering their livelihoods.

As Managing Director of Johnvents Industries Limited, owner of one of Nigeria’s largest cocoa processing factories with an annual capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes, I see first-hand the importance of proactive compliance daily.

At Johnvents, we are taking proactive steps, such as conducting thorough risk assessments, working to achieve 100% polygon mapping for farms in our network, and instituting rigorous policies against human rights abuses and child labour. These measures not only prepare us for EUDR compliance but also help to create an ethical, transparent supply chain that benefits both producers and consumers alike.

However, individual efforts like ours need to be part of a larger national strategy. We cannot address the systemic drivers of deforestation—poverty, outdated farming practices, and limited resources—without comprehensive support from the government and other stakeholders.

For Nigeria’s entire agricultural sector to comply with the EUDR, we need a standardized, industry-wide framework for deforestation-free certification. This includes revising and remapping protected areas, implementing thorough risk assessments, and creating clear, accessible guidelines for farmers and companies to follow.

In addition, this framework must also address the unique challenges of Nigeria’s agricultural landscape. For instance, Nigeria’s forest cover is dispersed across various regions with differing regulations and levels of enforcement. Creating an efficient traceability system that adapts to these regional differences will be crucial for effective monitoring and compliance.

With the revised EUDR deadline of December 2025, Nigeria has an extended, yet limited, window to act decisively. This additional time should be seized as an opportunity to build robust, sustainable systems that protect our forests, enhance traceability, and support smallholder farmers in adapting to new practices. The journey ahead is demanding, but with commitment and collaboration, the rewards—for our people, our ecosystems, and our place in the global market—are within reach.

The time for action is now.