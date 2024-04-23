Johnvents Industries Limited, a leading indigenous agribusiness and cocoa processing company in Africa, has completed the Rainforest Alliance factory certification and FSSC 22000 Version 6 food safety audit.

The newly acquired Rainforest Alliance Supply chain certification for its cocoa processing facility complements its existing certification for its farmer network. The food safety audit provides the latest global food safety standards.

According to the Managing Director of Johnvents Industries, Caroline Omotosho, “We are relentlessly solidifying our position as a leader in responsible cocoa sourcing and processing, and these certifications represent a significant leap forward in our commitment to sustainability and food safety.”

“As we continue to live true to the ethos of our parent company, which is building global businesses in Africa, Johnvents subjects itself to rigorous environmental and social processes to meet globally acceptable standards throughout the cocoa processing journey.” She added.

Reiterating the importance of these certifications, the Group Operations Manager of Johnvents Group, Uyi Owumi, said, “The Rainforest Alliance Certificate for our factory ensures that our processing methods adhere to sustainability principles, thereby safeguarding biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of cocoa farmers”.

“The Rainforest Alliance certification enables Johnvents Industries to engage directly with certified cocoa bean producers or farmer groups, facilitating its participation in the sustainable cocoa market. Also, Johnvents can now offer certified cocoa beans or its processed products to off-takers locally and internationally, catering to sustainability-conscious consumers.”

Uyi further emphasized that “The upgraded FSSC 22000 Version 6 certification ensures the implementation of a robust food safety management system throughout our supply chain.” This certification highlights Johnvents’ dedication to enhancing food safety protocols, ensuring consumers receive premium cocoa products of the highest quality.”

About Johnvents

Johnvents Group is an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain from production, processing, manufacturing and distribution. The Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense values and ensuring food supply and premium export value for Africa.

Johnvents operates a group structure with businesses committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The subsidiaries include:

Johnvents Cocoa Factory , Akure – a 15,000 MT plant with Cocoa Liquor, Butter, Cake or Powder output. Since the start of operations in 2021, 20,000 MT of cocoa butter and cake has been exported to European countries, the USA and other parts of the world.

, Akure – a 15,000 MT plant with Cocoa Liquor, Butter, Cake or Powder output. Since the start of operations in 2021, 20,000 MT of cocoa butter and cake has been exported to European countries, the USA and other parts of the world. Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) is Nigeria’s pioneer cocoa processing plant. It is a 30,000 MT Cocoa processing plant with a global legacy producing globally acceptable cocoa products. Johnvents acquired it in February 2023.

is Nigeria’s pioneer cocoa processing plant. It is a 30,000 MT Cocoa processing plant with a global legacy producing globally acceptable cocoa products. Johnvents acquired it in February 2023. Johnvents Foods launched Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder, an everyday beverage that provides 100% cocoa nourishment. It acquired a cocoa product factory in Idanre to produce Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder, Johnvents Chocolate drink, Cocoa Pops, Cocoa Cube, and other cocoa-based products.

launched Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder, an everyday beverage that provides 100% cocoa nourishment. It acquired a cocoa product factory in Idanre to produce Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder, Johnvents Chocolate drink, Cocoa Pops, Cocoa Cube, and other cocoa-based products. Haven Hauling is a logistics and export business. It combines a state-of-the-art transport fleet (with over 50 trucks) and vastly experienced freight and export personnel to ensure our products timely and safe delivery to their intended destinations.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Ilabeshi Gabriel

Title: Group Head, Marketing and Communications

Email address: i.gabriel@johnvents.com