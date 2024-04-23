The Dangote refinery has announced a further reduction in the price of diesel from the N1000/litre reported earlier to N940/litre for customers buying 5million litres and above from the refinery.

This was disclosed in a statement from the company signed by its Head of Communications, Mr. Anthony Chiejina who said that the new price aligns with the goal of the company to ameliorate the effects of the prevailing economic hardship on the citizens.

The company noted customers buying one million litres of diesel and above would pay N970/litre while the price for aviation fuel was pegged at N980 per litre.

It stated, “Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again announced a further reduction in the prices of both diesel and aviation fuel to N940, N980 per litre respectively.”

“The price change of N940 applies to customers buying five million litres and above from the refinery, while the price of N970 is for customers buying one million litres and above.”

Speaking on the development, the head of communications at Dangote refinery stated that the company already has a strategic partnership with MRS Oil with which members of the public can buy diesel at N1,050 per litre and aviation fuel at N980/litre across the country.

He said that such partnership would be extended to other petroleum marketers across the country.

Backstory

The Dangote refinery since beginning distribution has moved to crash the price of diesel from around N1500 to as low as possible. The Chairman of the company, Aliko Dangote had earlier stated the intent of the company to reduce the price of diesel in the country as a measure towards bringing down inflation.

Prior to this reduction, the company had earlier announced a price slash in diesel prices to marketers to N1000 per litre just a few days ago.

Tags- Dangote refinery, diesel prices, aviation fuel