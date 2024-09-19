Johnvents Industries Limited, a leading cocoa processor and agribusiness in Nigeria, has announced the successful repayment of its N9.2 billion Series 7 & 8 Commercial Paper this month, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and trusted issuer in the Debt Capital Market.

Rated BBB+ by both GCR and Datapro, Johnvents Industries continues to demonstrate financial resilience and robust performance in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

Since launching its commercial paper program in 2022, Johnvents Industries has redeemed a total of N24.5 billion, demonstrating its strong financial performance and sound business practices.

The redemption of the Series 7 & 8 Commercial Paper, issued to support the company’s growth and liquidity, underscores its commitment to meeting financial obligations promptly.

Over the past three years, Johnvents Industries has leveraged its deep expertise in agribusiness, particularly cocoa processing, to drive significant growth and establish itself as a key player in the sector. The company’s success in the commercial paper market, with a total redemption of N24.5 billion, is a testament to its financial discipline and growing influence in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

Commenting on the successful repayment, Mr. John Alamu, Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, the parent company of Johnvents Industries stated: “We are delighted to announce the timely repayment of our Series 7 and 8 Commercial Paper. This success reflects Johnvents’ unwavering commitment to financial prudence and reinforces the confidence placed in our organisation by the investing public. We are immensely grateful to our stakeholders for their continued trust and support. Johnvents remains steadfast in delivering sustainable value, maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s agribusiness landscape.”

As Nigeria’s largest cocoa processing firm, Johnvents Industries is positioned at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, focusing on creating long-term value through sustainable practices, local community development, and innovative solutions. With ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure, the company is committed to expanding its reach in the global agricultural industry while adhering to its mission of creating sustainable value across the ecosystem.