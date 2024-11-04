The Creditville Group Limited (“Creditville Group’’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ifeanyi Njoku as its new Group Managing Director.

Mr. Njoku is an accomplished global banker and asset manager with over two decades of invaluable experience in the financial services industry.

His illustrious career has taken him through notable institutions such as GTBank, where he served for 16 years in Nigeria and the UK, and the Access Bank Group, where he led as Subsidiary Managing Director in both Access Bank DR Congo and Ghana respectively.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen, Mr. Njoku has been instrumental in driving growth and profitability across various segments of the banking industry where he has worked; including corporate, investment, commercial, retail, and public sector banking. His expertise extends to change management, corporate governance, and building strong stakeholder relationships. Creditville Group will undoubtedly benefit from his specialized skills in business development, financial management, and regulatory compliance, as well as his unwavering commitment to delivering results through purposeful leadership.

A UK Chevening Scholar and alumnus of IMD Switzerland, Mr. Njoku holds prestigious qualifications such as an MBA from the University of Wales UK, and an MSc from the University of Birmingham UK, as well as MCIB and ACIB professional qualifications. His appointment as Group Managing Director signals a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence at Creditville Group.

Creditville is a proprietary fintech group with five subsidiaries in various services including loans, asset management, banking and real estate. It is headquartered in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, with other branches across Nigeria.

Creditville commenced operations in 2013 and has expanded to establish a business presence nationwide. The company was recently awarded the “Most Innovative Consumer Finance Solutions Provider of the Year 2024” at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Award (BAFI). It was also awarded the “Most Trusted Customer Finance Company 2020” at the Africa’s Finance Award. Additionally, it received the “Africa’s Best World-Class Quality Leading Service Company of the Year Award 2021”.

Please join us in welcoming Ifeanyi Njoku as he leads Creditville Group to greater heights within the financial services landscape.