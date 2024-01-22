Creditville, a leading name in innovative financial solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Turaco, a distinguished insurance provider.

This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the well-being of C Money app users by offering an unprecedented combination of financial and health benefits.

In a move that underscores the commitment to community welfare, Creditville has joined forces with Turaco to introduce a trailblazing initiative – three months of free health and life insurance coverage for every new user of the C Money app. This represents a significant leap forward in delivering thoughtful financial solutions, setting a new standard in the industry.

Turaco, renowned for its expertise in insurance, aligns seamlessly with Creditville’s ethos of innovation and customer-centricity. This partnership not only integrates financial and insurance services but also symbolizes a union of excellence and integrity in serving the community.

The Group Managing Director, Richard Rotoye, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Turaco. The amalgamation of Creditville’s commitment to innovation and Turaco’s prowess in insurance creates a synergy that goes beyond traditional offerings. Our focus is on enhancing the holistic well-being of our users, making financial and health security accessible to all.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the dedication of Creditville and Turaco to providing comprehensive solutions that prioritize the financial wellness of the community. As users embrace the C Money app, they will now benefit not only from cutting-edge financial services but also from a safety net that encompasses health and life insurance coverage.

The hashtag #seemoneywithcmoney encapsulates the essence of this collaboration, emphasizing the newfound financial visibility and security that users can expect from the C Money app.

Creditville and Turaco are set to redefine industry standards with this visionary partnership. The press is invited to follow the journey as these two industry leaders embark on a mission to enhance the lives and financial well-being of the community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: customer@creditville.ng

Phone: 07000330330

About Creditville:

Creditville is a proprietary fintech group with various services (loans, lease, finance, investment, asset management, banking, foreign exchange, and real estate) headquartered in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, with five other branches across Nigeria.

About Turaco:

Turaco is a distinguished international insurance company committed to redefining the landscape of insurance services. With an expansive footprint, Turaco operates across multiple continents, including branches in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and the USA.