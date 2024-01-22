“How will Launchpad fare in the metaverse?”

Within just 3 days of its presale launch, Apple’s first-ever virtual reality headset has already sold out before its launch in February—with up to 180,000 sales over the weekend with each headset upholding a hefty price tag of $3,500.

While buying a new tech product at that price that has yet to receive mass adoption can seem crazy to many, Apple is seen as trendsetters in the tech industry—with a leading market cap of around 2.8 trillion USD.

Tech companies like Meta and now Apple are pushing for virtual reality mass adoption by encouraging the development of a ‘Metaverse’, a ‘one-world-for-all’ digital ecosystem where the curation, refinement and maintenance of social media, entertainment, labour, finance and services all happen under one virtual umbrella of the Metaverse.

What the Metaverse promises is convenience, to have the ease of access to all of modern digital technology at a glance, which will be the literal case, as the Metaverse continues to evolve as a virtual reality, where accessing data can now be presented in the form of a physical shop in the digital world that you see and touch.

The modern internet operates more like a multiverse, with isolated pockets of platforms run by all walks of life are scattered around the web, leaving users in a state of risk whether a platform they visit is run by a reputable host that can provide its users with the standards of quality, costs and security they desire when browsing the internet.

This is how Apple and Meta aim to stand out as the most viable option for web browsing by funding the development of a Metaverse and creating headsets to access this virtual reality space.

If Apple and Meta continue on this path of success to usher in a metaverse, what would this mean for metaverse-compatible cryptocurrencies such as Launchpad?

Launchpad XYZ positions itself at the intersection of blockchain technology and the Metaverse. The platform ensures seamless Web 3.0 integration, laying the groundwork for a unified digital experience within the Metaverse.

Web 3.0 is the architecture needed for the Metaverse to operate – making GameFi, DeFi, blockchain technology, internet connection, multimedia and more all compatible together on the web.

Launchpad XYZ is actively in the process of fostering Metaverse development. The $LPX token aims to become more than a digital asset; it plans to unlock opportunities within the Metaverse.

Launchpad XYZ introduces utility-centric features like Launchpad Quotient, an algorithm-driven ranking system with 400+ data points, aiming to empower users with practical tools for decision-making in the evolving Metaverse landscape.

Traders, attesting to the platform’s credibility, have noted returns of up to 2,917% ROI on recent trading signals, realizing profits as high as 30x ROI from free calls.

Users, like VANI on the Launchpad XYZ Discord server, said:

“I have never seen anyone making such huge profits in such a short period of time, with this recurrence, every month. I’ve been at LPX since May and every month the trades sent in the signal group are of a very high level, every month I’m even more impressed.”

The success of Launchpad XYZ’s ICO, already surpassing $2.6 million with impressive ROI on recent signals, underlines its position at the forefront of market interest.

The $LPX token, priced at $0.0445, fuels the Launchpad XYZ ecosystem, offering a factual, time-sensitive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the Web 3.0 landscape.

Transparency remains a key focus for Launchpad XYZ, demonstrated by free signals as a proof of concept.

Beyond trading signals, Launchpad XYZ’s roadmap outlines a comprehensive Web3 gateway, including plans for a decentralized exchange, Token Directory and Metaverse Library.

Endorsements from crypto influencers like Michael Wrubel and Crypto Gains add to Launchpad XYZ’s credibility. With a growing subscriber base, the platform’s early success positions $LPX as a cryptocurrency with considerable potential.

Launchpad Staking, NFTs and P2E Hub in the Metaverse

Through staking a minimum of 10,000 LPX tokens each month on Launchpad XYZ, users gain access to several advantages, including reduced fees, early entry into play-to-earn (P2E) games and prestigious community badges.

LPX token holders will also be granted exclusive access to new NFT releases that Launchpad XYZ identifies as potential contenders to follow the path of highly successful projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

The initial backers of BAYC NFTs, originally obtained for less than $200 but subsequently sold for millions, serve as tangible proof of the substantial profit potential within the NFT market.

Launchpad will organise the P2E space with its P2E Hub. Users will be able to browse through a collection of games, see potential earnings and watch others play live.

On top of the P2E Hub, Launchpad will also host a Metaverse Experience Library, letting users browse through every metaverse platform and experience that they desire, discovering brand experiences whilst being able to see metaverse interaction and liquidity to decide which one to dedicate their time in.

There are also plans to host Web3 presale projects on Launch XYZ, allowing users to discover the biggest upcoming utility tokens while also seeing current market trends and the historic performance of different market sectors.

Hosting a presale on Launchpad makes the claim process much safer, with users being able to directly claim tokens to their Launchpad Web3 Wallets.

Launchpad plans to launch a standalone Web3 wallet. To set up the wallet, the user only needs to provide a phone number or an email, making it the most accessible Web3 wallet for anyone entering the Web3 space.

The wallet also has functionality to: Swap tokens, have self-custody of assets, Interact with DApps, sign into Web3 services and browse Web3 experiences from anywhere.

Launchpad’s roadmap leads to the Metaverse?

Launchpad wants to create a home for Web3 that will be a hub for NFTs and P2E games, blending entertainment and finance.

Launchpad plans to create a Web3 wallet where spending within the Web3 space at multiple traders will be seamless and easy to use, unlike the current market that doesn’t have proprietary wallets created for a Web 3.0 space, meaning traditionally crypto wallets are usually founded outside a Web 3.0 space.

The XYZ platform aims to provide a bridge for brands going from Web2 to Web3, streamlining Web 3.0 and boosting its accessibility compared to the competition.

The Launchpad team stated: “We’ll help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge and audiences in line with the current infrastructure.”

With projections of a 50x return for $LPX and 4,000 subscribers already benefiting from Launchpad XYZ’s trading signals, the platform’s early success speaks volumes.

The $LPX token, priced attractively during the ICO, serves as an entry point for investors eager to participate in the platform’s growth journey.