In continuation of this year’s bullish run in the NGX, the market appreciated by 1.31% today, as the All-Share Index hit a new high of 95,768.12 points, an increase of 1,230 points from last Friday’s 94,538.12 points.

Dangote Cement, which has been on a bullish ride since last week, continued the run this week, gaining 9.99% to cross the N10 trillion mark.

Equities gained N673 billion as the market cap appreciated by 1.31% to hit N52.408 trillion, up from last Friday’s N51.735 trillion.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 14.5% decline to 721.81 million units, from last Friday’s 844.49 million units. In terms of trading value, there was a 4.2% decline to N14.41 billion from last Friday’s N15.04 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 95,768.12 points

% Day Change: +1.31%

Day’s Lowest: 94,538.12 points

Day’s Highest: 96,307.46 points

% YTD: +28.08%

Market Cap: N52.41 trillion

Volume Traded: 721.81 million units

Value Traded: N14.41 billion

Top Gainers

SUNUASSUR : +10.00% to close at N1.98

: +10.00% to close at N1.98 DANGCEM: +9.99% to close at N592.60

+9.99% to close at N592.60 TRIPPLEG: +9.81% to close at N2.35

+9.81% to close at N2.35 ETERNA : +9.80% to close at N25.20

: +9.80% to close at N25.20 CUTIX: +8.89% to close at N2.94

+8.89% to close at N2.94 UNILEVER: +7.96% to close at N21.70

Top Losers

FLOURMILL: -10.00% to close at N42.30

-10.00% to close at N42.30 CADBURY: -10.00% to close at N26.10

-10.00% to close at N26.10 UPL: -10.00% to close at N3.60

-10.00% to close at N3.60 MCNICHOLS: -10.00% to close at N1.62

-10.00% to close at N1.62 SOVRENINS: -10.00% to close at N0.54%

-10.00% to close at N0.54% JAIZBANK: -9.86% to close at N3.11

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (-2.36%) led with 66.52 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (-9.09%) with 47.00 million units, ACCESSCORP (-2.67%) with 40.01 million units, UNIVINSURE (-2.04%) with 38.88 million units, and JAPAULGOLD (+1.60%) with 32.82 million units.

In terms of value, NESTLE (-7.19%) led with N1.97 billion, followed by MTNN (-0.03%) with N1.76 billion, TRANSCORP (-2.36%) with N1.23 billion, DANGCEM (9.99%) with N1.20 billion, and ACCESSCORP (-2.67%) with N1.17 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

For stocks worth over N1 trillion, the trading sentiment was mixed, as DANGCEM recorded a 9.99% gain to become the first Nigerian company to cross the N10 trillion market cap level.

However, members of the category such as UBA (-0.16%), ZENITHBANK (-2.22%), ACCESSCORP (-2.67%), and MTNN (-0.03%) recorded price declines.

Other members of the category, GTCO, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, GEREGU, TRANSCOHOT, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

FBNH (-0.19%) continued its share price decline from last week.