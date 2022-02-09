In the bid to serve Nigerians better, Creditville, a financial technology proprietary group, has fully acquired CBN licensed Microfinance Bank, TouchGold. This acquisition propels Creditville for the launch of its latest digital innovation- C Money powered by TouchGold MFB.

This digital banking App was created to make the average Nigerian’s financial life easier. It offers users competitive interest rates on investment/savings, ability to transact seamlessly, take loans, pay bills, purchase airtime, and many more services from the comfort of their mobile phones.

“Following receipt of regulatory approvals, we are confident that the full acquisition of TouchGold Microfinance Bank will avail Creditville the opportunity to reach and serve our customers better, while creating more jobs and financing Nigerians for a good life. Creditville Group places a strong emphasis on making banking easy and convenient, which will help achieve our overall objective of being one of the best fintech companies in Africa.” – Richard Rotoye, Group Managing Director, Creditville Group.

Related posts No Content Available

The Group Managing Director of Creditville also mentioned plans of recapitalizing TouchGold Microfinance Bank in-line with the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations.

“The acquisition of TouchGold Microfinance Bank provides Creditville with the opportunity to compete with other digital banking platforms. It gives us room to show our ability and disrupt the FinTech ecosystem in Nigeria. Our goal is to offer secure innovative technology and service that makes saving, lending, paying bills and investing simpler” said the Chief Investment Officer, Creditville Group, Seyi Erhiahwe.

Also speaking on the acquisition, the Managing Director of TouchGold Microfinance Bank, Abraham Awe said “TouchGold Microfinance Bank is known for empowering small and medium businesses with the finance needed to help their growth, and this won’t change.

This acquisition will help simplify our processes while prioritizing customer satisfaction, reach retail customers and a large proportion of the unbanked/underbanked”. Abraham mentioned that the TouchGold board of directors believe the acquisition is in the best interest of all stakeholders including, employees, customers, depositors and shareholders.

ABOUT CREDITVILLE GROUP

Creditville Nigeria commenced operations in 2013 as a micro-lending firm in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and has metamorphosed into a proprietary fintech group having various financial and investment services, with a business presence in nine branches nationwide.

With a robust and ever-growing customer base, Creditville group currently consists of Creditville Nigeria Limited, Creditville Finance Limited, Redwood Asset Management, TouchGold Microfinance Bank, Dawanau BDC Limited, and Creditville Properties Limited as her subsidiaries. The Group is dedicated to revolutionizing the finance industry while impacting society with new innovations.

For media enquiries; contact corporatecomms@creditville.ng