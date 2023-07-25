Creditville, a leading finance and lending company, marked a significant milestone by celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a glamorous Gala Night at the prestigious Eko Hotel on July 8th, 2023.

The event was an unforgettable evening of elegance, entertainment, and recognition, attended by esteemed guests, customers, industry leaders, and the Creditville Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and dedicated staff.

Hosted by the renowned Mojibade Shosanya, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, the Gala Night was an attestation to Creditville’s decade-long journey, highlighting its achievements, growth, and commitment to excellence.

The event commenced with a red-carpet affair, where industry leaders, business partners, and supporters arrived in their finest attire, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

After the opening prayer, The Group Managing Director, Richard Rotoye, took to the stage to deliver a heartwarming opening speech, reflecting on Creditville’s journey and outlining the company’s vision for the future.

Rotoye emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction over the past years.

He stated, “Over the past decade, we have established ourselves as a leader in the financial sector, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for delivering exceptional services. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing innovative and affordable financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive.”

Soon after, one of Nigeria’s finest comedians, Laff Doctor, took the stage and filled the atmosphere with sheer joy and laughter. His rib-tickling performance entertained the audience throughout the evening, creating an ambiance of delight.

The highlight of the Gala Night was the premiere of Creditville’s captivating documentary that told the inspiring 10-year story of Creditville.

The documentary showcased the company’s humble beginnings, its growth, achievements, and the impact it has made in the financial sector.

Featuring interviews with Creditville’s Chairman, Michael Uwakwe, as well as testimonials from staff and customers, and images spanning over 10 years, resonated with the audience, evoking a sense of pride and appreciation for the company’s journey thus far.

Undoubtedly, it was the most emotional and inspiring moment of the night.

During the event, the spotlight was turned on Creditville’s groundbreaking digital banking app, C Money, as the Head of Information Technology, Eghosa Ehigie, took to the stage.

Eghosa eloquently highlighted the features and advancements of C Money, demonstrating how the app has revolutionised digital banking, providing customers with convenient, secure, and user-friendly financial services. The audience was captivated by the presentation and impressed by the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

As a token of gratitude, Creditville took the opportunity to honour its exceptional employees who have played a pivotal role in the company’s success.

A series of awards, including the Chairman’s Excellence Award, Salesperson of the Year Award, Employees’ Choice Award, and a range of Long Service Awards, were presented to individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance, dedication, and innovation in their respective roles.

By acknowledging their hard work and commitment, Creditville reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and appreciating its most valuable asset, its staff.

The chairman of Creditville, Michael Uwakwe, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the company’s growth and success, including clients, partners, employees, and stakeholders.

Furthermore, He emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, pledging to continue delivering exceptional services in the future.

The 10th Anniversary Gala Night marked a significant milestone for Creditville, showcasing its resilience, achievements, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The event provided an opportunity for reflection, celebration, and the strengthening of bonds between the company and its stakeholders.

The night was a celebration of Creditville’s journey and an opportunity to express gratitude to clients, partners, and employees for their invaluable support.

As Creditville looks forward to the next decade, it remains dedicated to its mission to deliver innovative and affordable financial services.

With its solid 10-year foundation and a team of talented professionals, Creditville is set for even greater success in the financial sector.

About Creditville

Creditville is a proprietary fintech group with various services (loans, lease, finance, investment, asset management, banking, foreign exchange, and real estate) headquartered in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, with five other branches across Nigeria.