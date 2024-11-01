The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Friday officially announced the opening of its portal for the recruitment of tax officers across the country.

This followed its earlier notification of plans to recruit Tax Officers I and Tax Officers as announced in October.

According to the Service, the applications will be opened by 12:00 am -2nd November, 2024.

The FIRS said the recruitment exercise will take place in six states comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be 27 years old or below by 31st December 2024.

NYSC Completion: Applicants must have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) no later than 31st December 2021.

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree (or HND) in First Class/Second Class Upper

Division in any of the following disciplines:

Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer

Programming, Computer Science, Digital/Electronic Marketing, Economics, Engineering, Financial

Management, Graphic Arts, Graphic Design, Law, Management/Business Administration, Market Research, Mathematics, Statistics, Taxation, Visual Arts

Note: Relevant master’s degrees and professional affiliations (e.g., ICAN, ACCA, ANAN, COREN, NSE, etc) will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications via the official FIRS recruitment portal: www.firs.goV.ng/careers .

According to the FIRS, candidates must apply to only one of the specified locations.

Women, minorities, and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Candidates are advised to be cautious of fraudulent recruitment activities; only use the official FIRS website for applications.

It added that regardless of the positions advertised, successful candidates must be prepared to work in any of FIRS’s business locations.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments, which may include aptitude tests, interviews, and medical examinations.

Step-by-step guide

Here is a step-by-step guide to applying for the FIRS job

Step 1

Eligibility: Before applying, ensure you meet the following eligibility criteria:

a) Age Limit: Must be 27 years old or below by 31st December 2024.

b) NYSC Completion: Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) no later than 31st December 2021.

c) Educational Qualifications: Possess a Bachelor’s Degree (or HND) in First Class/Second Class Upper Division in relevant disciplines

Step 2

Complete the Application Form: Visit FIRS official Website

Go to the official FIRS recruitment portal at www.firs.gov.ng/careers.

It is crucial to use the official website to avoid scams and fraudulent activities. Fill out the online application form with accurate information.

Fill out the online application form with accurate information.

Step 3

Upload and Submit Required Documents

Prepare and upload clear copies of the required documents, which may include:

a) Academic certificates (Bachelor’s Degree or HND).

b) NYSC discharge certificate.

c) Any relevant professional certifications (e.g., ICAN, ACCA).

d) A recent passport photograph.

Make sure to note any confirmation or reference number provided after submission.

Step 4

Monitor Your Email

After submission, keep an eye on your email for any communications from FIRS regarding your application status.

Step 5

Assessments & Interviews: Participate in the assessments as scheduled. Be prepared to demonstrate your knowledge, skills, and suitability for the role. After the assessments, await communication regarding the outcome of your application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Step 6

Onboarding

You will receive further instructions regarding onboarding, which will include training and orientation sessions.