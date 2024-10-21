The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced plans to kick off recruitment of tax officers in various locations across Nigeria.

While applications are yet to be opened, the Service in a public notice released on Monday said the recruitment exercise is to create opportunities for young graduates to join the organisation.

According to FIRS, Nigerians would soon be able to apply for the positions of Officer Il and Officer I on its website.

“We are looking for candidates with integrity and a strong desire to excel professionally, as well as those who possess strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

“Further specific information regarding application procedures, including application deadlines and submission details, will be published shortly on our official website,” it said.

Although the eligibility criteria are yet to be release, the FIRS said it encourages all eligible candidates, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background, to consider applying.

Nigerians react

The announcement is generating reactions on social media, especially X, formerly Twitter. While some Nigerians see it as a positive development, others expressed pessimism, saying the announcement could be a mere formality.

“This is commendable. This is the first time I have seen open recruitment but the only last problem is that it can only be for a show and no child of a common man will get it without connection. But I really wish they could do it genuinely,” an X user, Ojo Samuel, wrote.

Another X user identified as @ajaxsim1 wrote: “It would be a great history if this FIRS could do as stated in the above fliers to make ordinary Nigerians be part of the exercise with sincerity, justice, and equity.”

However, another user identified as Mazi Vion Able Odogwu, was pessimistic about the recruitment saying it would be a waste of time.

“They’ve already recruited and the people have started work already. They are just formalizing it with this advert to complement what they’ve done already. Don’t waste your time people,” he said.

What you should know

The recruitment announcement by the FIRS came barely three months after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited announced its recruitment.

That came as the first time in five years the oil company had publicly announced the need for staff, making people question whether the process would be free and fair and simply based on candidate merits.

The recruitment exercise, which has yet to be concluded was greeted allegations of sale of employment slots to job seekers in the country. The NNPC has, however, denied the allegations, saying they were entirely baseless and have no connection to the organization’s recruitment processes.