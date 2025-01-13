Zinox Technologies has alleged that a document from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced a new twist in the long-standing contract fraud allegations leveled against its Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, by the CEO of Citadel Oracle Concept Limited, Benjamin Joseph, and senior advocate Femi Falana (SAN).

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman for Zinox, Mr. Chimezie Orisakwe.

Orisakwe claimed that the FIRS document allegedly reveals that Joseph lied about his lack of knowledge regarding the contract executed by his company for the FIRS.

The reaction follows a fresh contract fraud case instituted against the Zinox Chairman before Justice A. O. Ebong of the FCT High Court in charge no. FCT/HC/CR/985/24 in November 2024.

New Suit Aimed to Embarrass Me – Zinox Chairman

Reacting to the development, Orisakwe stated that a FIRS letter, already filed in a civil case at the Lagos State High Court (Suit No. LD/4335/2014), had cleared his boss of any wrongdoing.

Citing the letter, which was addressed to the chambers of Afe Babalola & Co., dated 11 February 2014 (FIRS/PD/GDS/2559), and signed by Idrissa Kogo, Head of the Legal Department, Orisakwe quoted: “Contrary to your client’s claim that they knew nothing about the execution of the contract awarded to them and that they did not receive any payment for the execution of the contract, our record reveals otherwise.”

The Zinox spokesman further alleged that the current charges filed by Femi Falana (SAN) on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation are the third in a series, following charge no. CR/469/2022, which was reportedly struck out by Honourable Justice C. O. Oba of the FCT High Court on 8th November 2022.

He added:

“Zinox has never been invited by any investigative agency, including the police and the EFCC, regarding the so-called allegations. There is no report by the police, the EFCC, or any investigative agency where Zinox was mentioned as a suspect. There is no judgment or ruling of any court implicating Zinox in the transaction or allegations underlying the fiat and charges. Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, the Chairman of Zinox, has never given any statement to the police and has never been named in any court proceedings or judgment relating to these allegations.”

Orisakwe alleged that the deliberate inclusion of Zinox, its Chairman, and other individuals who were never part of the investigations in the new charges by Femi Falana (SAN) was intended to embarrass them, harm their reputations, and damage their businesses.

What to Know

Nairametrics gathered that the FCT High Court has adjourned the case to 3rd March 2025, to hear the preliminary objections and any other pending applications filed by Zinox and Technology Distributions.

The preliminary objection challenges the court’s jurisdiction over the case and the appearance of Falana.

Zinox argues that the purported fiat from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) was legally wrongful and defective, and should not have been granted to Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) in the first place.

Backstory

An Abuja High Court had previously vindicated Zinox Technologies Ltd. and TD Africa, two of Nigeria’s leading technology firms, and their Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh.

The court also cleared company secretary Barrister Chris Eze Ozims and two others, Shade Oyebode and Charles Adigwe, of any wrongdoing in a protracted court case involving a N170 million Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) contract.

On February 24, 2021, the court discharged and acquitted Princess Kama Onyeoma and Chief Onny Igbokwe, partners of Benjamin Joseph, who were accused of fraudulently executing the N170 million contract awarded to Citadel Oracle Concepts, an Ibadan-based ICT firm owned by Joseph.

Additionally, the court awarded N20 million in damages against the complainant, Mr. Joseph, for filing frivolous and malicious petitions and prosecutions.