‘Hijack ‘93,’ the latest feature film from Play Network Studios, has entered Netflix’s prestigious Top 10 with 3.2 million views within its debut week.

Premiering on October 25, the film claimed the 9th position globally, marking a milestone as the fourth Nollywood title of 2024 to break into Netflix’s rankings.

‘Hijack ‘93’ joins ‘House of Ga’a,‘ ‘Òlòtūré: The Journey – Season 1,’ and ‘Tokunbo’ as part of a year that has seen Nollywood’s footprint expand on the international streaming landscape.

The film’s success adds another global hit to Play Network Studios’ portfolio, following the acclaimed ‘Glamour Girls’ (2022) and ‘Blood Vessel’ (2023). The film, produced by Play Network Studios and Native Media, was directed by Femi Oyeniran, a UK-based filmmaker, and portrays the gripping 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian aircraft.

Based on a true story, the plot centers on a dramatic attempt by four young Nigerian pro-democracy activists who sought to draw attention to the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, believed to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

A landmark collaboration, ‘Hijack ‘93’ received substantial support from the British Film Institute (BFI) and the UK Department of International Trade (DIT), who have been increasingly involved in fostering co-productions between the UK and Nigeria.

The film reflects the growing international interest in telling significant African stories and further solidifies Nollywood’s standing on the global stage.

What to know

Producer and Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke has long been dedicated to crafting cinema that merges social consciousness with high-quality storytelling. In his vision, the film provides a “unique lens on a seminal event in Nigeria’s political history.”

Okpaleke, whose credits include Nollywood blockbusters such as ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,’ ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story,’ and ‘Glamour Girls,’ describes ‘Hijack ‘93’ as a bold portrayal of Nigeria’s turbulent path to democracy.

The production boasts a mix-and-match cast, combining seasoned actors such as Bob Manuel and John Dumelo with Nollywood’s newer faces, including Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, and Jemima Osunde. Rising talents Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo portray the young activists at the heart of this intense drama.

The film’s popularity on Netflix signals an appetite for Nollywood’s offerings among global audiences, a trend analysts expect will bolster investment in Nigerian cinema. The collaboration of Play Network and Native Media, with the backing of both UK government agencies and the BFI, highlights the power of cross-border storytelling in amplifying diverse narratives, giving ‘Hijack ‘93’ a fitting place in Nollywood’s canon of internationally recognized works.

As the industry anticipates further Nollywood features making their mark on the world stage, ‘Hijack ‘93’ reinforces the rising influence of Nigerian cinema and its appeal to a broad, multicultural audience.