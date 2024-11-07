Nollywood’s Hijack ’93 has claimed the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s global chart for most-watched English films this past week, with 7.3 million views.

Now in the Top 10 across 61 countries, Hijack ’93 is the second Nigerian film to reach such a broad audience, following The Black Book, which charted in 69 countries.

Directed by Robert O. Peters and written by Musa Jeffery David, Hijack ’93 revisits Nigeria’s 1993 airline hijacking, bringing gripping realism to the international stage.

The film stars Nnamdi Agbo, Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, and Oluwaseyi Akinsola as a group of teenage rebels who commandeer a Nigerian Airways flight in a dramatic protest. Their demands? The resignation of General Sani Abacha and an end to corruption and human rights abuses in Nigeria.

Since its October 25, 2024 debut, Hijack ’93 has captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and powerful political themes, accumulating 3.2 million views and securing a spot in Netflix Nigeria’s Top 10 during its premiere week. It’s the fourth Nollywood title this year to achieve this feat, underscoring the global appetite for Nigerian cinema.

Plot and Cast

The film follows four youths from the Movement for the Actualization of Democracy—Skipper (Nnamdi Agbo), Eruku (Adam Garba), Owiwi (Allison Emmanuel), and Iku (Oluwaseyi Akinsola)—as they hijack an Airbus A310 on its route from Lagos to Abuja.

Armed and impassioned, the teens reroute the plane to Germany, demanding global attention for Nigeria’s sociopolitical turmoil.

Their plan, however, is disrupted by fuel issues, forcing an unscheduled landing in Niamey, Niger, where international negotiations intensify.

The cast features prominent actors including Sam Dede, Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Idia Aisien, Nancy Isime, Efa Iwara, and Sharon Ooja, whose portrayals add depth to the gripping, real-life drama.

What to know

Development for Hijack ’93 began in May 2021, spearheaded by Charles Okpaleke’s Play Network Studios, known for high-caliber Nollywood remakes like Living in Bondage and Rattle Snake.

In partnership with the British Film Institute and UK’s Department of International Trade, Okpaleke brought this gripping true story to life, driven by detailed interviews with the original hijackers, some of whom served long prison sentences.

After intensive pre-production and three months of aviation training for the actors, filming wrapped in mid-2023.

The film’s success underscores Nollywood’s rapid global ascent, marking yet another milestone in Nigerian cinema’s global reach and cultural impact.