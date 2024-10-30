President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Oluyede will assume the role temporarily, pending the recovery of the substantive COAS, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement noted that before his appointment, Oluyede was the 56th Commander of the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna. Aged 56, he shares a long history with Lagbaja as both were coursemates in the 39th Regular Course.

It reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.”

The new appointee was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992 with an effective service date from 1987, Oluyede achieved the rank of Major General in September 2020.

His extensive career includes roles as Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer with the Guards Brigade, and Commandant of the Amphibious Training School.

Major Gen. Oluyede has also been actively involved in key operations, including the ECOMOG mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East, where he led the 27 Task Force Brigade.

Substantive COAS on Medical Leave

The Nigerian Army previously confirmed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, is currently on medical leave abroad, putting to rest speculation about his health. The Army emphasized that the leave is purely medical and temporary, dismissing widespread rumors suggesting the death of the military chief.

In an official statement, the Army urged the public to disregard false reports and assured that General Lagbaja is receiving proper medical care and is expected to resume his duties soon.

This appointment ensures continuity in military leadership, particularly at a time when the country is dealing with security challenges from North to South. The Army also reiterated its commitment to providing accurate updates about the COAS’s condition and operations, calling for restraint from spreading misinformation.