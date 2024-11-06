Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has died at the age of 56, according to a state house press statement.

Lt. General Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos following an illness, as announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu expressed profound sadness over the loss of a “dedicated servant of the nation” whose military career spanned over three decades.

Lt. General Lagbaja, born on February 28, 1968, was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023.

His service history includes numerous leadership roles in critical security operations such as Operation ZAKI in Benue, Lafiya Dole in Borno, and Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

A distinguished alumnus of the U.S. Army War College with a Master’s in Strategic Studies, Lt. General Lagbaja was recognized for his strategic acumen and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security. He is survived by his wife, Mariya, and their two children.

President Tinubu offered his condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, showing Lt. General Lagbaja’s legacy of service and integrity.

More to come…