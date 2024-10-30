Federal Government has announced an investment of $618 million in the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) project to strengthen Nigeria’s creative industry including the carnival sector.

This was announced by Vice-President Kashim Shettima during a meeting with a delegation from the Abuja International Carnival at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

Shettima also disclosed that the government is making strategic moves to tap into the lucrative global carnival market, which is currently estimated to be worth $5b.

He articulated that “the value of the global carnival market is estimated at five billion dollars. This underscores its potential to assist us in our economic growth agenda.”

This initiative is designed to provide vital support across various sectors of the digital and creative industries, specifically targeting the enhancement and growth of the carnival sector.

In discussing the significance of carnivals, Shettima noted, “Beyond promoting our rich cultural heritage, it is a driver for national unity and cohesion. We also have to look at the potential for economic value addition.” This perspective positions the carnival industry not merely as an event but as a significant contributor to the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Cultural commitment

The vice-president assured the delegation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to supporting youth enterprises in the creative sector.

He referenced global carnival successes, including the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, which attracts approximately 200 million visitors each year, showcasing the immense potential for economic growth that such events can yield.

Shettima also acknowledged the Calabar Carnival, stating that it has become a vital part of the cultural heritage of the Efik/Ibibio people, further underlining the importance of carnival festivities in promoting local traditions and fostering community spirit.

“The Abuja carnival used to be an even bigger event. I urge you to fast-track all efforts toward holding this event,” he charged the Abuja International Carnival delegation, encouraging proactive measures to reinvigorate the carnival’s prominence.

Kehinde Adegbite, Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja International Carnival, expressed his gratitude for the vice president’s support. He shared plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy to revitalize the carnival.

“We met with the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who is creative-driven and agreed that we partner with the ministry for the project. The carnival brings unity, empowers the youths, and helps discover talents,” Adegbite stated,

What you should know

Organisers of the Idoma International Carnival have officially announced the theme and dates for the 2024 edition of this vibrant fiesta. The event, themed “The Rhythm of Our Heritage,” is scheduled to take place from December 23 to 26, 2024, in Otukpo, Benue State. This year’s carnival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the rich cultural tapestry and heritage of the Idoma people.

Now in its twelfth year, the Idoma International Carnival, often referred to as the largest street party in northern Nigeria, has become a beacon of cultural pride and unity.

It draws participants and attendees from across Nigeria and around the globe, highlighting the significance of Idoma culture.

In a related event, the Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival, scheduled for December 19 to 24 this year. Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomoso, has expressed confidence that this carnival will not only captivate locals but also attract culture enthusiasts from across the nation.