The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, issued an order barring the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further disbursing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State government.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the ruling also extends to the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), as well as Zenith Bank and Access Bank, where the state holds accounts.

In her judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s receipt and use of monthly allocations since January 2024 constitute a violation of the constitution that cannot be permitted to continue.

The judge described Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly as a direct affront to constitutional requirements.

She further stated that the governor’s implementation of the budget reflects a gross breach of the 1999 Constitution, which he is bound to uphold.

Justice Abdulmalik consequently ordered the CBN, AGF, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank to block any further access by Fubara to funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and the Federation Account.

Rivers State political crisis

The dispute surrounding the Rivers State government’s finances stems from a political crisis that erupted earlier in 2024, following Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s fallout with members of the state legislature.

Tensions reached a peak when most of the Rivers House of Assembly members were reportedly impeached or suspended, leaving only four loyalists in the assembly.

Despite the irregularity, Governor Fubara pressed forward, presenting and approving the state’s 2024 budget with the drastically reduced assembly, a move widely criticized as unconstitutional.

In January, the Federal High Court in Abuja voided the N800 billion budget approved by a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie and signed into law by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The court also ruled in favour of a suit filed by the Assembly and its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, which sought an injunction to prevent Governor Fubara from obstructing the Assembly’s functions under Amaewhule’s leadership, among other reliefs.

Presiding Judge James Omotosho declared that all actions taken by the four lawmakers aligned with Fubara were illegal and without effect.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal in Abuja rejected Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s appeal challenging the Federal High Court’s decision that nullified the N800 billion budget passed by the Edison Ehie-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and signed into law by the governor.

The three-member appellate panel delivered the ruling on Thursday, October 10, 2024, upholding the lower court’s judgment.