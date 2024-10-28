The month of October famously referred to as “Uptober” by the crypto community lived up to its expectations as prices of key assets like Bitcoin surged keeping up with the October tradition.

The trend is expected to continue into November especially within the memecoin sector.

Crypto investors are keeping their fingers crossed on the assets they will be investing on as the momentum gained in the crypto market in October spreads into November.

Here are top 4 memecoins that have shown promised based on the strength of their community and its real-world utility.

DChef

DChef as a project combines the connecting power of food and with the real-world utility of blockchain technology

The project is a community-driven project that celebrates food as a global connector while celebrating cultures, promoting memes and eulogizing the degen spirit of crypto traders.

The core of the project is characterized by a Sphynx cat chef fighting to be perceived as a celebrity chef who is also a degen and owns its own five-star restaurant.

The Dchef project launched its own token on October 24th, widening the utility of the project.

The interface leverages pop ups and restaurant experiences to connect people all over the globe using food as a uniting force.

Limocoin

Limocoin is an African crypto project with a single goal of creating 1 million crypto millionaires who will fund major developmental projects in Africa.

The Limocoin project has broken international barriers making an appearance in the Asian market and India’s Blockchain Summit in New Delhi.

The Projects mission remains exploiting cryptocurrency to create millionaires in Africa who will fund major projects in Africa.

The Limocoin project has a real-world utility as its token holders can buy goods and services anywhere in the world.

The project is also focused on launching its own Payment system known as LIMOCARD.

CROAK

CROAK is a Memecoin created by the most successful community on the Linea Network. CROAK’s utility extends beyond being a memecoin. It also serves as the native currency of the Ethereum frogs ecosystem (A.K.A Efrogs)

The Efrogs is a highly rated NFT collection launched in Mar 2024 on the Linea Network.

The CROAK coin is leveraged on each product deployment & service provided by the Efrogs community.

CROAKS was Recently listed on CEX Probit Global and also tradeable on Nile and Lynex DEX. Owning the Croaks token makes you an active member of the croak’s community.

Apemax

Apemax is a memecoin that has launched its presale and is generating a lot of buzz from the crypto community. The Apemax project allows the token holders to earn by staking while giving them instant custody too.

The Apemax ecosystem aims to venture into the Web3 space in the future while giving many opportunities for participants to win tokens.

The Apemax project is also big into the NFT ecosystem. It has a huge collection of 7,777 NFTs that will be released shortly.

What to Know

Investing in Memecoins remains a risky venture as most memecoins are notorious for double digit losses and volatile fluctuations. Investors and traders are advised to invest only what they can afford to part with.

Memecoins are crypto assets inspired an internet character or popular figure. They are mostly driven by the community behind with only few having real world utilities.