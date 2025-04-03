The business landscape in Nigeria is evolving at an unprecedented pace.

Economic shifts, technological advancements, and global market forces are reshaping industries, creating both challenges and opportunities.

In this dynamic environment, success belongs to businesses that can adapt, innovate, and forge the right connections.

The Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC) 2025 is designed to equip entrepreneurs, executives, and investors with the strategies, insights, and networks necessary to navigate these changes.

Set to take place on April 26, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, this year’s conference, themed “Navigating the Storm: Thriving in a Transforming Nigeria,” will challenge outdated business models, inspire new approaches, and provide practical solutions for sustainable growth.

Convened by Linda Uneze, Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, DBNC has established itself as a premier platform for business transformation. “In today’s Nigeria, resilience is no longer enough. Businesses must be strategic, innovative, and well-connected to thrive,” says Linda Uneze. “DBNC is where industry leaders, and rising entrepreneurs come together to discuss what’s next and how to seize emerging opportunities.”

DBNC 2025 will feature powerful keynote sessions, thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside chats, and high-impact networking opportunities to help attendees gain a competitive edge.

This year’s event brings together an exceptional lineup of business leaders, industry experts, and innovators, including Tonye Cole (Co-founder, Sahara Group), Fola Aiyesimoju (Group Managing Director, UAC of Nigeria Plc), Paul Onwuanibe (Group CEO, Landmark Group) JoEllen Gorg (Acting Consul General, U.S. Consulate), Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (Founder & CEO, Future Africa), Uju Catherine Ifejika (Chairman & CEO, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited), Inalegwu Adoga (Managing Director, Champion Breweries Plc), Adeniyi Adenubi (Executive Director, VFD Group Plc), Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka (Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria), Guillaume Niarfeix (Managing Director, SPIE West Africa), Mark Igbinedion (Founder & CEO, Distinct.ai), Adesuwa Okunola Rhodes (Founder & Managing Partner, Aruwa Capital), Ifeanyi Akosionu (Managing Director, Inq), Jude Chiemeka (Ceo, Nigerian Exchange Limited), Stella Duru (Partner/Chairman Zedcrest), Yomi Olugbenro, (Partner/West African Tax Leader, Deloitte), Sophie Ejegi (Managing Director, Loatsad), Katharina Link (CEO, Pulse Africa), Tanwa Ashiru (Manager, Total Energies & Founder & CEO, Bulwark Intelligence) will serve as the Master of Ceremonies (MC), ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for all attendees.

DBNC 2025 will address critical business topics shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape. Discussions will explore how businesses can drive innovation in complex markets, turn challenges into opportunities, and scale for global reach through strategic partnerships. Other key topics will include accessing finance for business growth, leveraging technology for competitive advantage, and building resilient business models in a volatile economy. Attendees will also gain insights from seasoned founders on overcoming obstacles, seizing new market opportunities, and positioning their businesses for long-term success.

Beyond insightful discussions, DBNC 2025 is committed to creating real opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses. One of the highlights of the event is the Business Pitch Competition, where a standout entrepreneur will receive a transformational grant to scale their venture. This initiative goes beyond funding, it connects innovative business minds with investors, mentors, and strategic partners who can help accelerate their success.

Attendees will gain valuable insights, practical strategies, and networking opportunities to help them navigate Nigeria’s evolving business environment. The conference provides a rare opportunity to connect with top executives, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs, uncover new market opportunities, and access the tools needed to drive sustainable business growth.

DBNC 2025 is where business transformation begins. Don’t miss this opportunity to equip yourself with the knowledge, connections, and tools needed to thrive in Nigeria’s changing business landscape. Date: April 26, 2025, Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, Time: 9:00 AM Register now at www.doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net. For sponsorship and inquiries, email info@doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net.