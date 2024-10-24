A helicopter operated by East Winds Aviation that crashed on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State had in it personnel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

In an official statement, NNPC spokesman Olufemi Soneye confirmed that the helicopter had been engaged by NNPC.

The aircraft, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG, departed from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) en route to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig when it went down at 11:22 a.m. over the Port Harcourt waterways.

Odutayo Oluseyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, disclosed that eight people were on board at the time of the crash.

The aircraft ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean, the authorities said in a statement, adding that rescue efforts have been activated.

Soneye, however, did not confirm the names or identity of the NNPC officials that were present in the chopper.

“On the 24th of October 2024, at about 11:22 am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation.

“There were 8 persons on board (6 passengers and 2 crew members). The appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement. Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three (3) bodies have been recovered.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time. We assure that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation,” Soneye said.

Backstory

It was earlier reported that three persons had been killed in a helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Odutayo Oluseyi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the helicopter had eight persons on board and was on a routine flight from the Port Harcourt military base to an oil rig when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. The ministry confirmed that three bodies have been recovered so far, while search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining passengers.

“The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was en route from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the NUIMANTAN oil rig,” the statement reads.

The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.