The Federal Capital Territory High Court has adjourned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s alleged fraud case against former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two co-defendants to November 14, 2024.

Justice Maryann E. Anenih announced the new adjournment date on Thursday following arguments from the legal teams of the parties regarding a public summons for the ex-governor and the bail status of his co-defendants, Shuabu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

Nairametrics reports that on October 3, 2024, the court issued a public summons against Bello following his absence at a fresh arraignment on 16 counts of charges filed against him by the EFCC.

Bello, Shuabu Oricha, and Abdulsalami Hudu are accused of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy to commit an offense amounting to N110.4 billion.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed sitting, EFCC lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo told the judge that the public summons against Bello would expire in November, and therefore, the court should further adjourn until then for the arraignment of the defendants.

J.B. Daudu, SAN, and A.M. Aliyu, SAN, who represented the co-defendants, urged the court to proceed with the arraignment of their clients while also requesting bail for them.

Oyedepo objected to the oral bail application, stating that the three defendants were sued jointly in this case. He also drew the court’s attention to the fact that the second defendant had filed an application for the enforcement of his fundamental rights, arguing that while this application is pending, an oral bail application in a criminal matter should not be entertained.

“His advocacy is very persuasive, but it does not align with what the law states. We urge your lordship to release both of them (the two defendants) on bail and take a holistic view of the matter to determine the justice of the case. They have been on administrative bail. It is an affront to fair hearing because the privilege of fair hearing allows us to raise any issue. Keeping them for 10 years will have no impact,” Daudu responded.

Ruling on the oral bail application, Anenih stated that the co-defendants are at liberty to formally apply for bail, rather than seeking bail orally.

“The oral application made on their behalf is hereby refused,” she ruled, and set November 14 and 20 for Yahaya Bello’s response to the court’s public summons and/or arraignment.

The matter before the FCT High Court is separate from another EFCC case against the ex-governor at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Both cases involve alleged fraud, and Bello has yet to appear in court as his legal team is pursuing higher court determinations regarding the EFCC’s plans to arraign him.