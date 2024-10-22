Ireland has revised its Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP) to address labour shortages in the country, and meet current job market needs.

This change aims to attract skilled professionals to help support the country’s growth.

According to DAAD Scholarships, the new regulations introduce a range of eligible occupations and quotas aimed at enhancing the country’s workforce in key sectors.

These changes to the CSEP are meant to reflect the Irish government’s commitment to fostering an active labour market in 2024.

New Eligible Occupations for 2024

According to reports, in 2024, Ireland expanded the CSEP list to include various new professions that meet the country’s increasing needs in technology, construction, and sustainability.

The updated list introduces roles that are essential for driving Ireland’s economic development. They are:

Environmental Engineers: To assist in sustainability efforts and green infrastructure projects.

Software Developers: With expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, these roles are crucial as Ireland enhances its reputation as a tech hub.

Construction Project Managers: Needed to address the housing shortage and oversee infrastructure projects.

Sustainability Specialists: To ensure adherence to environmental regulations and green building practices.

Renewable Energy Engineers: Important for supporting Ireland’s transition to renewable energy sources.

Healthcare Technologists: Specialists focused on digital healthcare advancements, including telemedicine.

Quota-Based Jobs Under CSEP

To manage labour market demands, Ireland has also implemented quota-based employment permits for specific professions. These quotas aim to balance the number of skilled workers entering the country with the capacity of local industries.

Notable Quota-Based Professions:

1. Automotive Professions: A quota of 200 permits has been established for roles such as:

Car Mechanic

Motor Mechanic

Auto Electrician

Motor Vehicle Technician

These roles are in high demand, with quotas filling quickly.

2. Sea Fishers: A quota of 150 permits has been introduced for sea fishers in the Irish fishing fleet, requiring a minimum salary of €34,000. This adjustment addresses significant labour shortages in the fishing industry.

These quotas are part of Ireland’s efforts to ensure that foreign talent is directed to sectors in need.

Occupations Taken Off the CSEP List

DAAD informs that while new occupations were added to the CSEP list, several older roles have been removed. This shift reflects a focus on industries experiencing acute labour shortages.

Removed Professions:

Hospitality Managers: These roles are less in demand as local labour supply stabilizes.

Retail Management: Due to a growing pool of local talent, these positions have been deprioritized.

Traditional Engineering Roles: Certain engineering fields have shifted to general employment permits due to evolving industry needs.

Recent Updates to the CSEP System

Reports provide that Ireland’s CSEP has seen additional updates that benefit both current and prospective applicants. Key changes include:

Employer Switching: As of September 2024, CSEP and General Employment Permit holders can now switch employers after nine months, down from twelve. This change provides workers with greater flexibility to pursue better job opportunities.

Permanent Residency Pathway: A faster route to permanent residency has been introduced for workers in critical industries. After two years on a CSEP, eligible workers can apply for residency, enhancing Ireland’s appeal as a destination for skilled professionals.

These changes present new opportunities for professionals considering a move to Ireland.