Ireland has announced the launch of its Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship Programme, offering up to €31,000 annually in financial support to researchers from around the world.

The scholarship is managed by the newly established Taighde Éireann/Research Ireland and funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science.

The program aims to attract world-class researchers and foster cutting-edge research in Ireland.

The Postgraduate Scholarship Programme is a competitive initiative supporting innovative research across various disciplines, including arts, humanities, social sciences, science, engineering, business, law, and technology.

What the scholarship entails

The Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship provides a comprehensive financial package, valued at up to €31,000 per year, which includes:

A stipend of €22,000 per annum to cover living expenses

A contribution to tuition fees, including non-EU fees, up to €5,750 per annum

Direct research expenses of €3,250 per annum for travel, equipment, and materials

Who can apply?

To be eligible, candidates must hold or expect to hold a first-class or upper-second-class honors degree or its equivalent. Those awaiting their undergraduate results may receive provisional offers contingent upon meeting the required academic standards.

Applicants must submit a research proposal that demonstrates originality and potential to advance knowledge within their chosen field.

The scholarship covers a wide range of disciplines, including arts, humanities, social sciences, science, engineering, business, law, and technology.

Additionally, candidates must be affiliated with an eligible Higher Education Institution (HEI) or Research Performing Organization (RPO) in Ireland.

Key dates for the 2025 scholarship

Applicants are advised to submit their forms by 10 October 2024, while mentors and supervisors have until 17 October 2024 to complete their submissions.

Research offices are required to endorse applications by 24 October 2024.

The outcomes of the selection process will be announced at the end of April 2025, and the successful awardees will commence their research on 1 September 2025.

How to apply

To apply for the Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship, candidates must follow a structured process

Carefully read through the call documentation to ensure you meet all the necessary eligibility requirements.

Begin the application process by registering on the official online portal, where you’ll gain access to the necessary application forms.

Applicants are required to fill out both the applicant form and the supervisor form, providing all relevant information.

Once all forms are completed, submit your application through the online system before the designated deadlines. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Research offices can send any queries they are unable to clarify to mailto:postgrad@research.ie

What you should know

This highly competitive program, with an 18% success rate, recognizes awardees as emerging leaders with the potential to drive world-class research.

Taighde Éireann/Research Ireland will oversee the amalgamation of the Irish Research Council and Science Foundation Ireland in the coming period.

The scholarship is a standout initiative in Ireland’s research landscape, offering prestigious awards for research across a wide range of disciplines, from archaeology to zoology.

It features a rigorous, objective selection process that relies on independent, international expert peer review. The program is open to interdisciplinary and pioneering proposals, encouraging innovative approaches that blend knowledge and techniques from multiple fields.