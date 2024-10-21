The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has made significant strides in bolstering its research and teaching capabilities, thanks to a Senate Research Grant (SRG) of N200 million allocated between 2023 and 2024.

This announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole, during the opening day of the university’s 39th Convocation Ceremony in Ilorin on Monday.

In his address titled “No Longer Where We Are,” Professor Egbewole highlighted that Unilorin has achieved a remarkable 20 patents, the highest among Nigerian universities, as confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

He emphasized the university’s commitment to research excellence, noting an additional N50 million earmarked for a Special Intervention under the SRG to further enhance these efforts.

The Vice-Chancellor outlined several initiatives aimed at incentivizing research output, including a compensation scheme for researchers who publish their findings in high-impact journals.

Additionally, the university continues to recognize exceptional research contributions through the annual Researcher of the Year Award.

New accolades have also been introduced this year, such as the Best Faculty of the Year Award and the Quality Assurance Award, reinforcing the institution’s focus on academic excellence.

Furthermore, Professor Egbewole reported that Unilorin has implemented various support measures to facilitate the work of staff and students. These include providing critical data resources and offering discounted bus services.

In a move to support faculty, the university has introduced a 25% rebate on school charges for the biological children of staff members. Scholarships are also guaranteed annually for the best-performing students across the university’s 103 accredited programs, which have all received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional bodies.

During the convocation ceremony, approximately 12,042 undergraduate and 1,875 postgraduate graduates will receive their certificates. Among these graduates, 256 achieved First Class honours, while 3,842 earned Second Class Upper Division, and 6,178 graduated with Second Class Lower Division or other classifications.

The Vice Chancellor’s remarks underscore Unilorin’s ongoing commitment to advancing academic research and teaching quality, positioning the institution as a leader in higher education within Nigeria.

As the university continues to build on these initiatives, it aims to create a more robust educational environment conducive to innovation and academic excellence.

What to know

Recognized as one of Nigeria’s leading universities, the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) earlier in the year formalized a strategic partnership aimed at advancing Blue Economy initiatives.

The institution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Premium Blue Economy Innovation and Investments Limited, alongside the Porrima Foundation based in Gryon, Switzerland.

Professor Wahab Egbewole, Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, signed the agreement, showing the university’s commitment to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to enhance the study and utilization of Blue Economy opportunities.

Professor Egbewole expressed his determination to position Unilorin as a centre for Blue Economy training in Nigeria, highlighting the university’s potential to contribute significantly to this emerging sector.

The partnership aims to leverage Unilorin’s academic resources and expertise to foster research, innovation, and sustainable practices within the Blue Economy framework.